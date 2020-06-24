SKIDMORE – Stephen Silva, the athletic director at Skidmore-Tynan, announced Tuesday, June 23, that the district is suspending its summer strength and conditioning program.
Silva said in the announcement that it “is being done in the abundance of caution.”
He said that the district is not aware of any positive cases or exposures to COVID-19 among any one who attended workouts.
The suspension will last through July 9.
Pettus previously announced a suspension of its summer program after a "player/coach" was exposed to the virus. That person subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.
Eagle athletic director Michael Enriquez announced on the school's athletic Facebook page that workouts are tentatively slated to begin again on June 30.
Beeville and Goliad are both continuing workouts as scheduled.