Teens and children have a full season of soccer to look forward to now that the Bee Youth Soccer Organization has opened registration for its fall 2022 season. Registration will remain open until Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Eric Herrera has been the president for the Bee Youth Soccer Organization for a year now. Herrera is proud to bring this sport to Beeville’s youth.
“I like to see the smile on their faces and the general love of the game” said Herrera. “I’ve been coaching for eight seasons, which is the equivalent of four years. I never played soccer as a child but my son loves it and I started coaching. From there it turned into ‘OK, If I’m going to do this, then I need to learn all the rules.’ I developed a passion for it myself and four years later, I’m now the current president.”
Herrera wishes to foster an atmosphere of goodwill and sportsmanship within his organization. Most of all, he wants the kids who sign up to have fun and learn what it’s like to be on a team and play competitively.
Each season, Herrera sees a good turnout to play soccer with the Bee Youth Soccer Organization.
“For being a small town, we actually produce a lot of children every single season,” said Herrera. “We put out anywhere from 300 to 400 players a season. ... we put out more than what Victoria, Kingsville and Alice does. A lot of those towns over there hardly have any soccer players.”
According to Herrera and a flier provided by the Bee Youth Soccer Organization, children between the ages of 4 and 15 are eligible to sign up. Children will be assigned a division based on their birth years.
Children born between 2007 and 2012 will be charged a $90 registration fee. Children born from 2013 to 2018 will be charged a $65 registration fee. The fee will include shirts, shorts and socks for the players.
Children born between 2013 and 2018 will play locally. Children born between 2013 and 2014 will be the only children in that group who play competitively. These children will also have an end of year tournament locally.
Children born between 2007 and 2012 will travel and compete with Corpus Christi and its teams.
The season will last from Sept. 10 to Nov. 5.
While Herrera looks forward to this next season, he has said that they are in need of volunteers and involvement from the community. Most importantly, Herrera needs volunteers for coaching, field work and refereeing. Those who are interested in volunteering can reach out through the organization’s Facebook page, Bee Youth Soccer Organization (BYSO).
Parents who wish to sign their kids up for the fall 2022 season can pick up and return applications at Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy at 122 N Washington St. They can also register online by following a QR code provided on the Bee Youth Soccer Organization’s Facebook page.
