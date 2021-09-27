Beeville outgained the hosts on the ground, was better on third down and had two fewer turnovers, but that didn’t translate to a win for the Trojans in a road contest in Week 4 of the prep football season.
Beeville fell to 1-3 on the year with a 27-13 loss to Somerset at Bulldog Stadium.
Beeville scored first and held a halftime lead in the game, but the host Bulldogs scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to pick up the win over the Trojans.
The Bulldogs evened the contest at 13 with a 35-yard field goal for the third quarter’s lone score.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs scored through the air and on the ground to pull away.
Midway through the final period, Koal Detmer, the son of Somerset coach and former NFL quarterback Koy Detmer, threw a 22-yard touchdown strike to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Beeville turned it over on downs in Somerset territory on the ensuing drive, and the Bulldogs quickly capitalized to put the game out of reach with a 59-yard rushing touchdown.
Beeville twice led in the first half, which included a 13-10 halftime advantage.
Trey Barefield plowed into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Beeville the first lead of the contest.
Detmer threw his first of two touchdown passes later in the quarter, giving the Dogs a 7-6 advantage.
Somerset extended that lead to 10-6 in the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal.
But, with less than a minute left in the first half, sophomore Darion Perez rumbled 60 yards for a Trojan touchdown to put Beeville back in front.
Barefield led a Trojan ground game that racked up 263 yards with a 19-carry, 94-yard performance.
Perez finished the game with 57 yards, while Cade Elder had 34 yards on seven carries and Victor Gonzales had 30 yards on seven carries. Nick Lampkin added 27 yards on five totes.
Gonzales threw just one pass on the night before he left with an injury and never returned.
In his stead, Matthew Casas went 4 for 11 for 22 yards.
Four different receivers caught one ball apiece, including Colin Gomez, who had 12 yards receiving.
Beeville returns home this week for its final non-district contest of the season. The Trojans will host La Feria for homecoming on Sept. 24 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
La Feria is 3-0 on the year and fresh off a 58-36 victory over Tuloso-Midway.
The Lions are led by senior quarterback Aaron Trevino and sophomore running back Zion Dickerson. The top receiving targets for Trevino are Joaquin Trevino and Brandon Villanueva. Seniors Elijah Vela and EJ Serna lead the Lion defense.
Kickoff for the contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
