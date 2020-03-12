STOCKDALE – In the world of sports cliches, no two adages about the postseason stand above “do or die” and “play your best every night.”
They are the tritest of the trite; the most banal of all banalties.
And they are the truest of true.
The No. 3-ranked Beeville girls basketball team can attest to just how true they are.
The Lady Trojans were far from in top form in the regional quarterfinals on Feb. 25, and they paid the ultimate price - a season-ending loss - because of it.
The Devine Arabians took advantage of Beeville’s struggles to earn a 47-35 win over the Lady Trojans and a spot in the regional tournament.
“I think we could have gave it a little more effort the whole game,” said Lady Trojan senior Kamaria Gipson, who scored 25 of the team’s 35 points in her final game as a Lady Trojan before she embarks on her collegiate career at San Diego State.
“I don’t think we played our best game that we’ve played. That’s what it came down to; they played their best game and we didn’t.”
Beeville fed Gipson throughout the first half, building a 24-20 halftime edge.
The Lady Trojans appeared to have the upper hand after the first two quarters, but what lay ahead in the second half derailed the winningest season in the history of Lady Trojan basketball.
Beeville managed just 11 points over the final two periods, four in the third quarter and then seven in the fourth.
Devine, seemingly, couldn’t miss with guards Macey Hein and Madison Mata fueling the Arabians’ surge to the lead.
“The second half, they got extremely hot. They were 6 of 8 in the third quarter,” Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma said about the second half. “We started struggling being able to put the ball in the basket, so they were able to build up a little lead.
“We just couldn’t make it up.”
Devine led 34-28 through three quarters and had its lead out to 35-28 early in the final period.
Gipson then converted two free throws and got a bucket underneath on back-to-back possessions to draw Beeville within three with six minutes left in the game.
After a Devine turnover, Beeville’s Tori Garza got a wide-open look at a trey that would have tied the game.
It circled the entirety of the rim before popping out.
Gipson grabbed the rebound on the miss, but couldn’t get her putback to fall either.
Devine’s Megan Runyan delivered the dagger on the next Arabian possession, banking in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to again make it a six-point game.
“We felt like we had a chance there. We cut it to three and had a chance to tie it, and the ball went in and out,” said Yuma. “At that point, the girls were still feeling like we had a chance.
“After that, when that ball didn’t go in and they went down and hit a 3-pointer, it kind of burst our bubble there.”
“I’m very devastated,” said Lady Trojan senior Jade Del Bosque with tears in her eyes.
“We worked so hard. Things happen. The best team doesn’t always win and that’s what happened here tonight.”
Beeville, which won its sixth straight bi-district title and third straight area crown on its way to the regional quarterfinals, finished with a school-record mark of 33-3.
“It was a lot of fun. It was a great season,” Yuma said. “I told the girls to not let that one loss define their season.
“We went 33-3 overall and 14-0 in district, and nobody can take that away from them. We ended up No. 3 in the state.
“We did a lot of things that had never been done here in Beeville in the girls basketball program.”
Gipson, Del Bosque, Garza and Beeville’s two other seniors - Veronica Soliz and Jessica Barrera - finished their careers with 108 total wins in their four seasons.
“They mean a lot. It’s a very special group of young ladies,” Yuma said of that quintet. “I’m definitely going to miss them. I wish I could have them back for another year, but they have to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”
Del Bosque, who hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter for her only points in her final prep game, called her senior year “enjoyable” and “memorable.”
“It’s been very enjoyable. I’m proud of our girls. It was just memorable,” she said. “We played every game with our whole hearts. It was a good way to end my career here.”