When this year’s class of seniors in the Beeville girls basketball program reached A.C. Jones High after a dominant undefeated run as middle schoolers at Moreno Junior High, they set their sights on reaching the regional tournament.
They made that goal a reality this year and closed out their prep careers Feb. 24.
The Fredericksburg Billies handed Beeville a 67-42 loss in a 4A regional semifinal at Texas A&M-Kingville’s Gil E. Steinke Physical Education Center.
“It hurts, but I’m proud of our team and how far we’ve come,” said senior Carrah Davis following the loss.
“I’m very overwhelmed. I’m sad it had to end this way,” fellow senior Jaida Gonzales said. “But, you know, we made it to the Sweet 16 and that’s all we had been dreaming of and that’s been our main goal since sophomore year when Coach (Felicia) Ramirez became our head coach.
“I’m excited we got here, but sad it ended this way.”
Fredericksburg opened up a double-digit lead within the first two minutes of the contest, starting the game on a 10-0 run.
Beeville later got as close as seven, but the Billies quickly pulled away after that on their way to advancing to the regional final, where they would fall to No. 2-ranked Boerne on Feb. 25.
Cylee Lopez finished with a team-best 15 points on the night. Kaydence Menchaca also scored in double figures for Beeville with 13 points. Davis added nine points, all of which came in the first half.
Beeville finished out the season with a 29-5 mark. It was just Beeville’s fourth appearance in the regional tournament in program history.
“This has always been my goal, to get far in basketball, make history, and it’s just been an amazing feeling,” Lopez said following the game.
“It’s been a great ride.”
That ride included 107 varsity victories, three district championships, four bi-district titles and two area championships over the past four seasons for seniors Lopez, Davis, Gonzales, Aaralyn Del Bosque, Brittany Auzston, Cayenne Zander and Raylei Perez.
“They were my first group coming in and they were little babies, but they’re winners,” said Ramirez. “… They became my little ones. Family. They were close to me. They’ll babysit my kids. … They’re a close group and I’m just fortunate and blessed to have been able to coach them the last three years.”
“I think of them as family. We all love each other,” Davis said about her classmates. “We have our ups and downs, but, at the end of the day, we come together and put our differences aside and we just play ball.
“I’m just going to remember having fun times with each other. We’re a bunch of goofballs. We’re never really serious. We always have fun together. I’m going to remember that.”
It was a group that always competed, Ramirez said.
“Their competitiveness,” she said when asked what she would remember most about this group of seniors. “They’re always competing in practice. I mean, whether it’s who can make the first half-court shot and getting all mad because it wasn’t them, or you know, just silly things that they would always just be competing about. The bus rides were pretty fun too; they’d sing karaoke all the time.
“It’s a fun group, a great group. They’re going to do really good things when they graduate.”
It’s just a group of “soul sisters” as Gonzales put it.
“The chemistry we have is unbelievable. … We’re just peanut butter and jelly, we just fit together real well. We just do our thing. We play basketball and the energy is there, the chemistry is there. We just love each other so much and we’re basically soul sisters. We’re just kind of ride or die for each other on the court and off the court as well. It’s a really big family that we have.”