BEEVILLE – Let the Chris Soza era begin.
Begin again, that is.
Soza’s sixth Beeville Trojan football team begins its season Friday night in the friendly confines of Veterans Memorial Stadium with the King Mustangs as the opponent.
“I know they are going to be well-coached,” Soza said about the Mustangs, whose defensive coordinator is a former assistant coach under Soza at both Beeville and Alice in Lamont Mayberry.
“We saw them against (Gregory-Portland) last week and they were aggressive. They’ve got some good size, good speed.”
Beeville dominated King in the opener in 2018, beating the Mustangs 65-18 to give then-Trojan coach Jerry Bomar his 250th career victory.
That is in the past, though, Soza says.
“Last year was last year,” he said. “Those kind of teams scare you the most because your kids read about it and they know what they did last year as far as beating them (65-18).
“It’s going to be a tough game.”
The Mustangs went 2-8 for the second straight year last year.
Soza thinks that will make this year’s Mustangs even hungrier to erase the memory of 2018.
“What scares me the most is that they did so poorly last year and I know that’s not typical King,” he said. “They’re going to come out hungry this year and I’m sure that first game is real important to them.”
Through two scrimmages, the Beeville offense has looked shaky as the Trojans transition into Soza’s brand of the slot-T.
The coach said his team is not as far along as he’d like to see at this point.
“This offense is not easy to pick up and learn,” he said. “It’s a lot of angles, blocking, pulling, trapping; a lot of different things.
“We’re where I guess we need to be, but it’s not necessarily where I want to be.
“But, at this point, we just need to keep it simple and not get the kids confused.”
Soza said he’s also not entirely sure what he’s going to see out of the Mayberry-coached Mustang defense.
“With the kind of offense that we run, we’re not sure what we’re going to see from the defense,” said Soza, who has joked on a few occasions in the lead-up to the opener that he hopes Mayberry doesn’t still have his playbook from when he coached under him previously.
“They haven’t shown anything as far as what they’ll do against something like us.
“It’s a guessing game for us. We’re going to have make some adjustments at the start of the game, that’s going to be the key.”
Despite the questions surrounding the offense and what King will do defensively, Soza said he knows the one thing his team absolutely has to do Friday night to open the 2019 season with a win.
“Play mistake-free football,” he said Monday before the team’s hour-long practice during the athletic period.
“We’ve got to eliminate our mental mistakes. Last week, we started off with just mental busts. Offensively, we’re busting.
“... We can’t have mental busts; the missed blocks, going the wrong way, those kinds of things.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.