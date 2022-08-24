Beeville football coach Chris Soza liked what he saw from his Trojans on the first day of full-contact practice and the annual orange-white scrimmage.
“I was pleased. I thought the effort was there,” Soza said. “The kids were excited. We’ve got a lot of young kids in new roles and we’ve got a new defensive coordinator and they’re learning.”
Beeville put on full pads for the first time Aug. 6, donning the orange and white for the annual intrasquad scrimmage.
Soza said the priority in any scrimmage is to leave healthy, and Beeville accomplished that.
He said the scrimmage provided an opportunity for the coaches to see some of the new faces in their new roles.
“It’s our first time to really see our kids and evaluate our kids under semi-game conditions,” he said. “It’s a good time to evaluate our kids, especially the young ones, and get them on film so you can see some of the strengths and weaknesses.
“It’s just an ongoing process.”
One of those major ongoing processes is the defensive players adapting to a new defensive coordinator in Kelly Black.
Black returned to Beeville during the semester break last school year. He was part of the coaching staff during Soza’s first tenure in Beeville and has since coached at various other schools, including Three Rivers and Edna.
“It’s good. I mean, you know, it’s just a learning curve, like everything else,” Soza said about how the players are adapting to Black as the new defensive signal caller.
All of the preparation, Soza said, is to make sure that the Trojans are ready for when the games actually matter in district play.
“You have your summer two-a-days, you have your two scrimmages and you have your preseason to get ready for district,” Soza said. “That’s our goal, we want to get ready for district and be full tilt come Oct. 7.”
