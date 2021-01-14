Beeville’s Jalen Spicer and Skidmore-Tynan’s RJ Hinojosa were the top honorees from Bee County on the all-district football teams.
Spicer and Hinojosa both won superlative awards in their respective districts with the former taking the most valuable offensive back award in District 15-4A Division I and the latter winning the newcomer of the year award for the north zone in District 16-3A Division II.
Spicer was Beeville’s most prolific yard-gainer and scorer this year, topping the Trojans in both rushing and receiving with 726 rushing yards on 87 carries and 802 receiving yards on 42 catches.
He also rushed for 11 touchdowns and had 11 receiving touchdowns, which included a five-touchdown performance in his team’s season-ending loss to Miller when he rushed for two TDs and caught three more.
For the year, Spicer racked up 1,920 all-purpose yards, which was 1,214 more than his next closest teammate.
Hinojosa, as a starter on both the offensive and defensive lines, helped lead Skidmore-Tynan back to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
With Hinojosa as the anchor of the line, the Bobcat offense produced a quartet of 500-yard rushers this year as Skidmore-Tynan became the only county team to qualify for the postseason.
Skidmore-Tynan boasted a total of 13 first teamers, while Pettus had three first team selections and Beeville boasted two.
Kade Florence was a first teamer thrice over, earning the distinction as a quarterback, safety and kicker for Skidmore-Tynan.
Joe Guerra was a two-way first teamer for the Bobcats, getting the nod as both a fullback and as an inside linebacker.
Clayton Scotten (wide receiver), Weston Cuevas (center) and Sebastian Aleman (offensive line) earned first team nods on the offensive side for Skidmore-Tynan.
On the defensive side, first team distinction went to Marcus Gabriel as a defensive end, John Rodriguez as a defensive tackle, Keegan Westmoreland as an outside linebacker and Inocente Esquivel as a cornerback.
Gabriel Carabajal was Skidmore’s other first teamer, earning the distinction as a specialist.
Damian Hernandez accounted for two of Pettus’ three first team nods in District 16-2A Division II, earning distinction on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver on the offensive side and outside linebacker on the defensive side.
Drae Davis was Pettus’ other first teamer, earning the nod as an inside linebacker.
Beeville’s two first team awards went to players on the offensive side of the ball with Trey Martinez earning the distinction as a fullback and Andre Trevino picking up the distinction as a wide receiver.
Beeville had 10 second team honorees, while Skidmore-Tynan had seven and Pettus had five.
For Beeville, second team awards went to William Harper at quarterback, Leroy Gonzales at wide receiver, AD Patton at tight end and defensive end, Martelo Villarreal at offensive guard, Jake Arroyos at offensive tackle, Dylan Farias at defensive tackle, Bryce Foster and Calib Timbs at inside linebacker, and Trevino at cornerback.
For Skidmore-Tynan, second team awards went to Menchaca at running back and safety, Gabriel at fullback, Westmoreland at tight end, Paul Cruz at offensive line, Cuevas at defensive tackle and Walker Widner at inside linebacker.
For Pettus, the second teamers were Davis at offensive utility, Matthew Carrillo at running back, Anthony DiMaggio at offensive line, Elias Bridge at defensive end and Gabriel Soto at defensive back.
Beeville had three players receive honorable mention: Caleb Elliott, Matthew Salinas and Corey Francis.
Skidmore-Tynan had three players receive honorable mention: Paul Looney, Austyn Coronado and Dallan Cheek.
Pettus had two players receive honorable mention: Garett Grayson and Aydin Montoya.
Award winners
District 15-4A Division I – MVP, Andrew Body, Miller; offensive player of the year, Jeremiah Earls (Calallen) and Steve Johnson (Calhoun); defensive player of the year, Colten Calloway, Calallen; newcomer of the year, Arnold Rodarte, Tuloso-Midway; most valuable offensive receiver, Lonnie Adkism, Miller; most valuable offensive lineman, Ty Buchanan, Calallen; most valuable defensive lineman, Donovan Iglehart, Calallen; most valuable linebacker, Gabriel Sanchez, Alice; most valuable defensive back, Ryan Salas (Alice) and Justice McClure (Calallen); most valuable utility player, Jarius Stewart, Calhoun.
District 16-3A Division II North Zone – MVP, Marcus Martinez, Odem; offensive MVP, Jeremiah Sanchez (Taft) and Hunter Dawson (Odem); defensive MVP, Noah Ramirez, Odem.
District 16-2A Division II – MVP, Jacob Hofauer, Falls City; offensive player of the year, Kalen Barefield, Yorktown; defensive player of the year, Alex Hofauer, Falls City; newcomer of the year, Luke Shaffer, Falls City.
