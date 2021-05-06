Jalen Spicer finished off his distinguished prep athletic career April 24 at the 4A Region IV Track and Field Championships in Kingsville.
The senior just missed out on a bid to the state meet in the 200-meter dash and finished two spots out of a qualifying spot in the 100.
In the 200, he won a bronze medal for the Trojans with a personal-record time of 21.88 seconds.
Bay City’s Brice Turner won the gold in 21.35 and Pleasanton’s Ashon Thompson won the silver in 21.64.
Spicer also set a personal record in the 100, finishing fourth in the event.
He clocked a time of 10.61, which was just .14 seconds slower than Thompson, who won the gold in 10.47.
Turner finished second in 10.49 and Ingleside’s Roberto Gonzales was third in 10.56.
The finishes by Spicer matched his prelim ranks. He had the third-fastest time in the prelims in the 200 and the fourth-fastest time in the prelims in the 100.
The 10 points from his two finishes gave Beeville a 20th-place finish in the team standings.
Wimberley won the boys team title with 64 points, while Pleasanton was second with 62. Cuero finished third with 47 points.
Colin Gomez missed qualifying for the finals in the 110 hurdles on April 23.
He was fifth in his heat, clocking 16.36, which was the 10th-fastest time of the prelims.
Wimberley’s Christian Marshall went on to win the gold in the event with a time of 14.27 in the finals Saturday. Ingleside’s Aiden Chalk was second in 14.93.
Carly Knapp also wrapped up her season on April 24 with an appearance in the finals of the girls 300 hurdles event.
The junior finished eighth in the event, clocking a time of 51.32.
In the prelims, Knapp booked a spot in the finals with the eighth-fastest time. She finished fifth in her heat in 50.06.
Tuloso-Midway’s Alizah Villegas won the regional crown in the event in 45.88, while Wimberley’s Grace Harney finished second in 46.56.
In the 100 hurdles, Knapp finished eighth in her prelim heat on April 23, clocking 17.74.
Villegas won the gold in the 100 hurdles as well, clocking 15.03. West Oso’s Kennedi Silmon was second in 15.05.
Jada Johnson wrapped up her season on April 23 with appearances in the long-distance events.
She finished eighth in the 3,200 and ninth in the 1,600. She clocked a time of 12 minutes, 30.02 seconds in the 2-mile event, then posted a time of 5:43.77 in the 1-mile event.
In both events, Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell won the gold and Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona won the silver.
Grona’s Battlin’ Billies won the girls regional title with 103 points. Wimberley finished second with 61.75 points and Stafford took third with 47 points.
Beeville finished tied for 24th in the team standings with eight points.
