CUERO – Beeville football coach Chris Soza walked away from his team’s lone scrimmage of the year Aug. 20 with two main thoughts – his team gets a high mark for its effort, but a much lower mark for its stamina.
“I thought the effort was there. The want-to was there,” the coach said about the thing he liked the best after his Trojans outscored Cuero 19-14 in the timed-quarters portion of their scrimmage at Gobbler Stadium.
As quick as he was to answer what he liked the most, he was even quicker with his answer to what the biggest weakness of his team.
“We’re not in shape,” he quipped. “But, we’ll get them there.”
Neither Beeville or Cuero found the end zone with their starters on the field during the first two series.
When the timed quarters began, Beeville’s defense stopped the Gobblers and then quickly scored on a 59-yard touchdown strike from William Harper to Jalen Spicer.
It was the first of three touchdowns for Spicer.
He later added a 75-yard touchdown jaunt on the first play of a series that gave Beeville a 12-7 advantage on the scoreboard.
Cuero took the lead back on its next possession, but the Trojans marched the length of the field after that to regain the lead for good.
Spicer polished off that drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.
“It was great to see,” Soza said about Beeville’s big-play ability with Spicer. “We know Jalen has a lot of talent, and he’s fast. When we got the ball out there to him in space, we were able to get some blocks for him.
“But, we can’t rely on that, so the last drive, when we drove it down, that was (good) to see.
“We’ll take those big plays when we can get them.”
Soza said it was clear that his team still has work to do.
“We’ve got a long ways to go still,” he noted. “There were a lot of mistakes. We’ve got a lot of young kids playing, so I think those first couple of series, both sides of the ball, we had those first game varsity jitters, but we settled down as it went on.”
Overall, though, the coach was pleased.
“I thought the kids played pretty well as far as this being our first real major outing,” he added.
The Trojans are slated to open the season Friday at Boerne. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.