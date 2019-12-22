CYPRESS – The Refugio Bobcats will play for a state football championship for the fourth time in five seasons after churning out a semifinal victory over San Augustine last week.
The Bobcats beat San Augustine 29-21 at the Berry Center to book the program’s 10th trip to the state football finals.
Refugio (15-0), the No. 1-ranked team in 2A Division I, was slated to face Post in the state title tilt Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Post (15-0) beat Valley View 35-7 in the division’s other semifinal to advance to the state championship for the first time in program history.
The two 1A championship games were slated to precede the Refugio-Post contest Wednesday.
The Division I title game pits defending champion McLean (13-1) against Blum, while the Division II contest pits Motley County (11-3) against Richland Springs (12-0).
Refugio is the final mySouTex team left alive in the postseason after the ouster of Falls City, the top-ranked team in 2A Division II.
The Beavers held Mart to its lowest scoring output since Sept. 13, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers won 28-8 to go to 12-3 and earn a title-game appearance for the third straight season.
Falls City finished the season 13-2, which marked the 10th 10-win season in the past 12 years.
Mart, which was ranked second behind Falls City in the final state poll, is slated to face Hamlin (12-2) today (Thursday) at 11 a.m. in Arlington in the state final.
The two 3A championships are also slated for today.
Pottsboro (15-0) faces defending champion Grandview (14-1) in the Division I title game at 3 p.m., while Gunter (14-1) squares off with Omaha Pewitt (14-1) in the Division II championship game at 7 p.m.
The two 4A championships and the 5A Division I championship will be played Friday in Arlington.
The last two champions of the division meet in the Division I championship with Waco La Vega (14-1) facing Carthage (15-0) at 11 a.m.
The two have combined to win the last four 4A Division I titles with La Vega winning last year’s title and the 2015 crown, while Carthage won the 2016 and 2017 titles.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (14-1) will go for its second title in three seasons in the Division II championship when it faces Wimberley (12-3) at 3 p.m.
The nightcap, the 5A Division I title game, will feature a pair of unbeatens with 15-0 Denton Ryan taking on 15-0 Alvin Shadow Creek.
Kickoff for that showdown is slated for 7 p.m.
Saturday’s slate features the 5A Division II championship as well as both 6A title games.
Aledo (14-1) will be seeking its eighth title in 11 seasons when it faces Fort Bend Marshall (14-1) in the 5A Division II championship at 11 a.m.
It will be a rematch of last year’s 5A Division II title game that Aledo won 55-19.
The 6A Division I title game will also feature a rematch of its 2018 edition when Duncanville (15-0) faces off with Galena Park North Shore (14-1) at 3 p.m.
North Shore upended Duncanville 41-36 in a back-and-forth classic that several pundits listed as one of the best Texas high school football games ever played.
The final high school football game of the 2019 season – the 6A Division II championship – will be kick off at 7 o’clock Saturday night.
That game will feature Denton Guyer (14-1) facing off with Austin Westlake (14-1).