By the time the clocked ticked over to Oct. 30, Beeville head football coach Chris Soza had already wiped the memory of his team’s regular-season home finale from his mind.
That, he said, is the only way to move forward after the team’s lopsided loss.
The visiting Calallen Wildcats, the No. 8 team in last week’s 4A Division I rankings, came to Beeville and handed the Trojans their worst loss since 2013.
Calallen parlayed eight Trojan turnovers into a 60-7 victory over the Trojans at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“I’m going to flush it as soon as I can and move on,” Soza after the contest. “We’ve got to move on. This was a game with a lot of mistakes that were uncharacteristic.
“We’ve got to move on because we know we’re better than that.”
Calallen picked off five Trojan passes and recovered three fumbles on the night, and turned nearly all of those into points as it ran away with the game.
The Wildcats scored three times in the opening quarter with touchdown runs of 4 and 25 yards sandwiched around a 49-yard passing TD.
Beeville got on the board for the first and only time with 7:51 left before halftime on a 1-yard TD sneak by quarterback Victor Gonzales.
Calallen responded shortly thereafter with a 26-yard passing touchdown to carry a 28-7 lead into halftime.
The Cats scored on their first drive of the second half with a 53-yard rushing TD. Then, late in the third quarter, they added a pair of touchdowns in less than two minutes with a 36-yard rushing touchdown and then a 29-yard pick-six.
In the fourth, Calallen scored on touchdown runs of 24 and 39 yards.
During one stretch in the second half, four straight Trojan possessions ended with interceptions.
“You have to give Calallen credit. They put a lot of pressure on us. They were bringing them and we weren’t getting them blocked,” Soza said about what led to the interceptions. “When the quarterback is under pressure and you throw it up, give their DBs credit, they were there. They made plays. They went up for the ball and we didn’t.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” the coach said. “Turnovers. You can’t give a good football team like that as many chances as we did.”
Calallen finished with 428 total yards compared to 183 for Beeville.
Victor Gonzales threw for 111 yards on 9-of-25 passing.
Nick Lampkin led the Trojan ground attack with 28 yards on three carries. Trey Barefield added 20 yards on seven carries, while Trey Martinez added 11 yards on three attempts.
“It was just a sloppy game. We made too many mistakes,” Soza said. “We’ve got to go back to work. We’re better than that.
“That’s the good thing, we know we’re better than this and we probably won’t face a better team than Calallen in awhile.”
The loss was Beeville’s worst since a 57-0 loss to Calallen during the Trojans’ winless 2013 campaign.
After the game, Soza reminded the team that the season was far from over.
“The fact of the matter is that we’re going to be able to advance to the playoffs and the rest is up to on how far we want to go,” Soza said.
“They’re resilient. We’ll be all right.”
Despite the loss, the Trojans officially locked up a playoff berth thanks to Alice’s loss to Calhoun.
Beeville (4-5) is currently fourth in the district standings, but could move as high as third with a victory in its regular-season finale.
The Trojans face Miller in that finale at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
A win for the Trojans, combined with a loss by Calhoun to Calallen, would forge a three-way tie for second in the district standings and create a scenario where the Trojans could claim the No. 3 seed.
A win over Miller combined with a win by Calhoun over Calallen would give the Trojans the No. 3 seed outright.
Beeville would be the No. 4 seed with a loss to the Buccaneers.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•