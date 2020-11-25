Skidmore-Tynan coach Stephen Silva knew his team was facing an uphill battle in the first round of the state playoffs.
It was no secret that the Poth Pirates were the favorites against his Bobcats.
The Pirates are, after all, ranked No. 3 in the state.
They now carry with them a perfect 9-0 record into the second round of the playoffs.
Poth scored 29 first-quarter points and led by 57 at halftime on its way to a 71-8 win over Bobcats in a bi-district tilt at Falls City’s Beaver Stadium on Nov. 12.
The Pirates put the game out of reach early and never looked back.
After forcing a three-and-out by the Bobcats on the game’s first possession, the Pirates scored on their second offensive snap, just 2 1/2 minutes into the contest, on a 61-yard TD run.
That was the first of four rushing touchdowns in the quarter for Poth. They added two more, one in the second and another in the fourth.
The Pirates also scored twice on pass plays, and returned both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.
After the latter of those two return touchdowns by the Pirates on the second half kickoff, Skidmore outscored them 8-7 over the rest of the second half.
That, Silva said, he liked.
“We knew they were a good team and it was going to have to be something above and beyond what we’ve done all year anyway to get into a position to win that game,” the first-year coach said. “I’m proud of how we came out in the second half. They showed a little bit of fight.”
Joe Guerra scored Skidmore’s lone touchdown of the night with a 1-yard plunge on the final play of the third quarter.
Skidmore finished 3-7 in Silva’s first year at the helm.
But, at the end of the day, the coach said, the Bobcats were in the postseason.
“Not everybody makes the playoffs,” he said. “I’ve been around 25 years, and I know a lot of guys who wish they got at least a game into it.
“I’m definitely proud of the boys and I think we’ve got a lot we can build off.”
One of those things they can build off is how to handle adversity.
“It was a challenge to start with the whole COVID thing, didn’t have two-a-days, then had to take two weeks off in the middle of (preseason),” Silva said reflecting on the season. “We were just trying to pull the kids together. Then, all of a sudden, we come back from our COVID layoff and it’s like game day in three days.
“You have to rush things and get game ready and you kind of miss a lot of the things you would have done in two-a-days.
“It was a challenge. Every week, I felt like we made some progress, but it was definitely challenging.”
The year of the coronavirus, Silva noted, will certainly go down as a learning experience for the wily vet.
“In my first year as a head coach,” he said, “I thought I was ready for a lot of stuff, but, man, I learned some lessons this year.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•