Beeville stood toe-to-toe with perhaps the best 4A baseball team in the state of Texas, but came up short March 9.
The Sinton Pirates, the No. 1-ranked team in the Texas High School Baseball 4A state rankings, beat the Trojans 3-0 at Gene Kasprzyk Field in Sinton.
Both teams recorded four hits on the night, but the Pirates capitalized on four errors to get the win.
Sinton broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double that made it 1-0.
The next Pirate up hit an RBI groundout to make it 2-0 in favor of Sinton.
In the sixth, another RBI double gave Sinton its third run of the contest.
Beeville’s four hits on the night came on back-to-back singles by Jaydon Burkett and Christian Gonzales in the second, a single by Aydon Burkett in the fourth and then a leadoff single by Lazzaro Garcia in the sixth.
Aidan Del Bosque shouldered the loss for the Trojans. He surrendered three unearned runs on four hits, struck out three and walked seven in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Beeville fell to 0-11 overall and 0-2 in District 26-4A play with the loss.
Trojans lose five outings at Calallen tourney
Beeville dropped all five of its contests at the Calallen tournament March 4-6.
Beeville opened play at the tournament with losses to Tuloso-Midway (13-3) and King (15-2) on March 4.
Beeville scored the first three runs of the game against T-M but didn’t score again after the first inning.
Trace Fox, A. Burkett and Isiah Carrizales each had one hit in the loss. Fox, Carrizales and Ayden Aguilar had the team’s three RBIs, while Garcia, A. Burkett and Trey Lovato scored the runs.
Fox took the loss on the bump.
King scored at least two runs in every inning to beat the Trojans later that same day.
Beeville scored a run in the first and another in the second.
Lovato recorded the team’s only hit, and Garcia had the only RBI.
Trey Martinez and J. Burkett scored the runs.
The loss went to Gonzales.
On March 5, Beeville fell 7-1 to King and then 13-0 to Ray.
King turned a 3-1 lead into a 7-1 advantage in the fifth to beat the Trojans.
Beeville had seven hits in the loss with Martinez and J. Burkett recording two apiece. Garcia, Del Bosque and Nicholas Salazar each had one.
J. Burkett was hit with the loss.
Ray held Beeville to just two hits and scored in every inning to beat the Trojans.
A. Burkett and Aguilar had Beeville’s only hits, both singles.
Martinez took the loss on the mound.
Beeville finished off play at the tournament with a 7-1 loss to Flour Bluff March 6.
The Hornets scored six times in the first inning and never looked back.
A. Burkett hit two singles and drove in Beeville’s lone run.
Salazar had the team’s other hit, and Aguilar scored the lone run.
Salazar took the loss on the bump.
