Jada Johnson turned in a top-50 finish for Beeville last week at the state cross country meet.
The sophomore finished 47th in the 4A girls state championship race, which was held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Johnson clocked a time of 13 minutes, 3.65 seconds on the 2-mile course for her 47th-place finish in the 122-runner field.
She ran the first mile of the event in 5:59.92 and then clocked 7:03.73 in the second mile.
“I cannot express how proud I am of Jada and her performance today and all season long,” said Beeville coach Felicia Ramirez. “She has done a great job representing her town.
“Not many people can say they have gone to state back-to-back years.”
Celina junior Adele Clarke won the individual championship by clocking 11:31.04.
Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell won the silver medal, while Canyon’s Abree Winfrey claimed the bronze medal.
Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona, who won the Region IV championship, finished fourth.
Winfrey led Canyon to the state championship with 68 points. The Clarke-led Celina Bobcats finished second, while Kaufman finished third.
In the 3A girls race, Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar and Natalie Garcia finished 62nd and 74th, respectively.
Aguilar clocked a time of 13:16.79, which included a 5:55.18 split in the first mile.
Garcia posted a time of 13:34.62 with a 6:02.95 split in the first mile.
“No matter what their places and times were, Yaneli and Natalie are among the best in the girls cross country 3A division in the state of Texas,” said Lady Cat coach Linda Luna.
“After enduring our up-and-down, dragged out, COVID-19 season, the main goal was just to get back to the state meet.
“I was really happy for Natalie because she literally ran every single day in the summer and trained and fought hard to make it to state, so this experience was really neat for her to go through. Yaneli carried the pressure of returning a second time, and she got through that.”
Cameron Yoe freshman Yierra Flemings claimed the 3A individual state title, clocking a time of 11:48.49.
San Antonio Cole sophomore, the Region IV champion, won the silver medal, while Spearman’s Braylen Lusby claimed the bronze medalist.
Lago Vista won the team state championship with 67 points.
Holliday was the runner-up with 85 points, and San Antonio Cole finished third with 98 points.
State champions
6A boys – Individual, Luke Lambert, Wylie, 15:03.45 (3.1-mile course). Team, Southlake Carroll, 78 points.
6A girls – Individual, Brynn Brown, Denton Guyer, 16:25.89 (3.1-mile course). Team, Lewisville Flower Mound, 75 points.
5A boys – Individual, Walker St. John, Grapevine, 14:42.20 (3.1-mile course). Team, Grapevine, 61 points.
5A girls – Individual, Isabel Conde De Frankenburg, Cedar Park, 17:10.65 (3.1-mile course). Team, Boerne Champion, 76 points.
4A boys – Individual, Judson Greer, Melissa, 14:51.85 (3.1-mile course). Team, San Elizario, 57 points (won on tiebreaker over Melissa
3A boys – Individual, William Boyce, Onalaska, 15:38.72 (3.1-mile course). Team, Presidio, 65 points.
2A boys – Individual, Henry Fierro, Poolville, 15:57.68 (3.1-mile course). Team, Port Aransas, 53 points.
2A girls – Individual, Kyla Kane, Wellington, 12:08.49 (2-mile course). Team, Sundown, 53 points.
1A boys – Individual, Isaiah Billingsley, Miller Grove, 15:22.33 (3.1-mile course). Team, Miller Grove, 24 points.
1A girls – Individual, Taytum Goodman, Earth Springlake, 11:18.29 (2-mile course). Team, Nazareth, 51 points.
