Skidmore-Tynan’s Laci Stautzenberger backed up her district championship-winning performance by winning an area title April 19 in Goliad.
Stautzenberger won the Districts 29/30-3A championship in the shot put by besting her next closest competitor by nearly 3 feet.
Stautzenberger won the event with a throw of 35 fee, 4 3/4 inches, which best Goliad’s Rylee Ackley, who posted a throw of 32-5 1/4 to finish as the runner-up.
Stautzenberger will head to the regional meet in the event, which will be held April 29 and 30 in Seguin.
Yaneli Aguilar and Emilee Sturgeon will join Stautzenberger at the regional meet.
Sturgeon earned a pair of tickets to the regional meet in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
She was the area runner-up in the 3,200, clocking a time of 12 minutes, 39.23 seconds, and she finished fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:58.43.
Aguilar won the silver medal in the 1,600 for Skidmore, clocking a time of 5:54.52.
Paula Gonzales just missed qualifying for regionals in the 100, finishing fifth in 13.47.
Brandi Cash finished a spot back of Gonzales in the 100, clocking 13.48.
The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams – both comprised of Cash, Ella Nelson, Kacy Rivers and Gonzales – each finished sixth for Skidmore.
The 4x100 team clocked 53.46, while the 4x200 team clocked 1:58.57.
The Ladycats finished fifth as a team with 37 points.
Goliad won the area championship with 178 points, while Bishop was second and Orange Grove finished third.
Jerrin Koenig, Skidmore-Tynan’s lone qualifier on the boys side, finished seventh place in the 3,200 at the area meet.
He clocked a time of 11:33.08 in the event.
Bishop won the boys championship with 136 points, while Taft was second and Goliad took third.
