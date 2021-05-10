Skidmore-Tynan junior Laci Stautzenberger was the top placer for her school at the UIL 3A Region IV Track & Field Championships held in Converse April 23-24.
Stautzenberger scored Skidmore-Tynan’s only point of the meet with sixth-place finish in the shot put event.
She posted a throw of 33 feet, 6 1/2 inches to score that point for the Lady Cats.
Edinburg IDEA’s Frida Alvarez won the regional title with a throw of 38-8, while Northern Oaks’ Emma Kibbey was the runner-up with a throw of 37-6.
Kaydence Menchaca and Mariella Gonzales both posted seventh-place finishes for the Lady Cats.
Menchaca was seventh in the triple jump with a jump of 35-3 1/2, finishing 4 inches back of the sixth-place finisher, Ingram Moore’s Emmah Schmidt.
Goliad’s Karleigh Hill won the region crown with a jump of 38-5 1/2, while Karnes City’s Jaiden Robinson got the other state bid as the silver medalist with a jump of 37-6 1/2.
Gonzales was seventh for Skidmore-Tynan in the 800-meter run, clocking a time of 2 minutes, 33.30 seconds.
Edna’s Kila Rodas won the gold in 2:22.44, and Cotulla’s Aaliyah Charo was the runner-up in 2:23.25.
Natalie Garcia placed 10th in the 1,600 for the Lady Cats. The senior wrapped up her prep career by posting a time of 6:06.76 in the event.
Lago Vista’s Alyssa Wray finished first in 5:34.83, and San Antonio Cole’s Finley Hunting was the runner-up in 5:35.11.
Skidmore-Tynan’s 4x400 relay team of Yaneli Aguilar, Menchaca, Garcia and Gonzales didn’t make it out of the prelims. The quartet finished fifth in their prelim heat, posting a time of 4:20.90. That time was about 4 seconds slower than the final qualifying team.
Goliad won the girls team championship with 94 points. Edna was second with 50, and Cole and Lago Vista tied for third with 44 points.
The boys team title went to Randolph with 52 points. Lago Vista finished second with 50 points, and Industrial took third with 44 points.
