Laci Stautzenberger is headed to the state track and field meet and she’ll be carrying the weight of a regional gold medal around her neck on the way there.
The Skidmore-Tynan senior claimed the gold medal in the shot put at the Region IV-3A Track and Field Championships held at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
Stautzenberger, who entered the event as the No. 4 seed, blew past the field and won the championship by more than a foot.
She claimed the gold medal with a throw of 37 feet, 4 inches.
Blanco’s Emilee Larue finished second to Stautzenberger with a throw of 36-1 1/2 to claim the region’s other state-qualifying bid.
Stautzenberger will head to the state meet, which is slated for May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
The 3A girls shot put event is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. on May 12.
Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth for the Ladycats in the 3,200-meter run at the regional meet.
She clocked a time of 12 minutes, 58.29 seconds in the event.
Lago Vista’s Aly Wray won the regional title in 11:43.74 and Industrial’s Kate Simons was second in 11:49.27.
Yaneli Aguilar and Sturgeon finished 10th and 15th, respectively, in the 1,600. Aguilar clocked a time of 5:57.38 in the event, while Sturgeon posted a time of 6:11.41.
Simons won the 1,600 gold in 5:25.31 and Wray took second in 5:27.65.
