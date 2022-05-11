spt 5-5 s-t tf.jpg

Skidmore-Tynan's Laci Stautzenberger (right) poses with coach John Salinas after winning the shot put regional championship and qualifying for the state meet April 29. (Contributed photo)

Laci Stautzenberger is headed to the state track and field meet and she’ll be carrying the weight of a regional gold medal around her neck on the way there.

The Skidmore-Tynan senior claimed the gold medal in the shot put at the Region IV-3A Track and Field Championships held at Matador Stadium in Seguin.

Stautzenberger, who entered the event as the No. 4 seed, blew past the field and won the championship by more than a foot.

She claimed the gold medal with a throw of 37 feet, 4 inches.

Blanco’s Emilee Larue finished second to Stautzenberger with a throw of 36-1 1/2 to claim the region’s other state-qualifying bid.

Stautzenberger will head to the state meet, which is slated for May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

The 3A girls shot put event is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. on May 12.

Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth for the Ladycats in the 3,200-meter run at the regional meet.

She clocked a time of 12 minutes, 58.29 seconds in the event.

Lago Vista’s Aly Wray won the regional title in 11:43.74 and Industrial’s Kate Simons was second in 11:49.27.

Yaneli Aguilar and Sturgeon finished 10th and 15th, respectively, in the 1,600. Aguilar clocked a time of 5:57.38 in the event, while Sturgeon posted a time of 6:11.41.

Simons won the 1,600 gold in 5:25.31 and Wray took second in 5:27.65.

