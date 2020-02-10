ROBSTOWN – Three dominant defensive quarters helped keep the Beeville Lady Trojans undefeated in district play last week on the road.
Beeville, the No. 4-ranked team in 4A according to both major state polls, held Robstown to five points or fewer in the first, second and fourth quarters on its way to winning 43-25 over the Lady Pickers on their home court.
The Lady Trojans improved to 10-0 in District 31-4A with the victory.
They own a three-game lead in the district standings and are within a win of clinching at least a share of the district championship.
Kamaria Gipson and Camryn Longoria led Beeville to the win over Robstown.
They were both dominant in the paint with Gipson posting a triple-double and Longoria going for a double-double.
Longoria finished as the leading scorer with 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
She had at least three points in every quarter, including all six of the Lady Trojans points in the third quarter.
Gipson was quiet for most of the first three quarters as Robstown hounded her with constant double teams in a zone defense.
She had just four points entering the final quarter, but poured it on in the fourth after Robstown was forced to move to a man-to-man defense to try to rally.
The senior San Diego State commit converted five times underneath to bring her total to 14 for the game.
She also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and blocked 10 Lady Picker shots to complete the triple-double.
Beeville (27-2) led by just three after one quarter, but pushed its lead to 22-10 by halftime.
Robstown fought back in the third, closing to within six by the end of the period, 28-22.
Behind Gipson and Longoria, Beeville outscored Robstown 15-3 in the final quarter to seal the win.
Jade Del Bosque added five points, while Tori Garza scored three and Veronica Soliz added two points.