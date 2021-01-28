One lackluster quarter completely derailed the Beeville boys basketball team against district foe West Oso.
The Trojans managed just one field goal and three points in the second quarter on their way to falling 52-42 to West Oso at Beeville’s Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
The loss, Beeville’s sixth straight, dropped the Trojans to 5-10 overall and 0-4 in District 26-4A play on the year.
Beeville hung with the visiting Bears in the opening quarter, and trailed by five going to the second quarter, 13-8.
However, West Oso limited the Trojans to just a single 2-pointer as well as a free throw to push its lead to 25-11 by halftime.
Jo’Sean Dembo had Beeville’s lone field goal in the second quarter, while Eduardo Arellano went for 1 for 2 at the charity stripe.
West Oso extended its lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 15-13 to make it 40-24 going to the final period.
The Bears had the lead out to as many as 20 in the final quarter before Beeville got within eight late in the period.
The Trojans won the final quarter 18-12.
Victor Gonzales finished as Beeville’s leading scorer, pouring in 12 points, six in the first quarter and six more in the third quarter.
William Harper hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored all eight of his points in the final period.
Dembo also scored eight points for the Trojans.
Arellano and Andre Trevino each contributed five points, while Lazzaro Garcia chipped in four points.
