Emilee Sturgeon ran the best race of her career at the biggest event of the year thus far for the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat cross country team.
Sturgeon led all county finishers at the Islander Splash, which was hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sept. 18.
The junior posted a sixth-place finish out of 334 runners in the medium/small varsity girls 2-mile race, clocking a personal-best time of 13:12.53.
Her finish helped the Lady Cats finish 11th in the team standings with 321 points.
Beeville finished one spot back of the Lady Cats with 346 points.
La Feria won the team championship with 53 points. The Lionettes’ Liana Navarro won the individual title with a time of 11:55.10.
Tuloso-Midway finished second to La Feria in the team standings.
Skidmore had three runners in the top 53, including Sturgeon.
Yaneli Aguilar clocked a time of 13:34.69 to finish 16th for the Lady Cats, while Maggy Moreman clocked a time of 14:19.46 to take 53rd.
Adrianna Moron finished 114th for Skidmore in 15:16.59, while her sister, Alexis, took 182nd in 16:16.40.
Mariella Gonzales rounded out the scoring by taking 248th in 17:30.90.
Jada Johnson was the top finisher for the Beeville Lady Trojans, taking 12th with a time of 13:22.48.
Kayla Salazar turned in a 43rd-place finish for Beeville, clocking a time of 14:10.10.
Erin Rivas finished 89th, clocking a time of 14:53.23, while Avery Silvas finished 106th in 15:07.40. Caleigh Martin and Kinlee Ramon finished back-to-back, taking 146th and 147th with times of 15:46.64 and 15:47.66, respectively.
Erin Trice finished 203rd in 16:39.80, and Jayden Ford was 216th in 16:47.89.
In the medium/small varsity boys 3.1-mile race, Skidmore-Tynan finished 32nd as a team with 788 points.
La Vernia won the boys team championship with 88 points, while Brownsville St. Joseph finished second with 95 points.
Reymundo Ramirez led the Bobcats, taking 163rd out of 305 runners in 22:56.63.
Gavin Ochoa was 177th in 23:21.64; Colton Dickenson finished 188th in 23:37.10, and Joe Eric Rivas took 218th in 24:28.36. Zachry Rife clocked 27:06.68 to finished 271st, and Gage Ochoa finished 283rd in 28:10.69.
The top finisher for Beeville was Trace Fox, followed by Angel Alba, Isaiah Rosales, Taegan Cochran, Rowdy Siddon and Devin Salazar. The places and times for the Trojans were unavailable at press time.
In the junior varsity boys race, Emmanuel Liserio was the top finisher for Beeville, followed by Austin Hackney, Ryley Roschetzky, Colby Rader, Robert Rosas and Enrique Solis. Their places and times were unavailable at press time.
In the junior varsity girls race, Kaydence Menchaca was the top finisher for Beeville, taking 27th. The Lady Trojans finished ninth in the team standings with 219 points.
Alana Guerrero finished 33rd for Beeville, while KJ Cascarano was 38th, Samantha Ziegler was 91st, Aubry Rodriguez was 93rd, and Kyla Kelley was 107th.
