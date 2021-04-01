Skidmore-Tynan never recovered from allowing three runs in the first inning during a loss in District 29-3A baseball action March 16.
The Taft Greyhounds turned that early three-run advantage into a 9-2 win over the Bobcats in Skidmore.
Skidmore scored its first run in the bottom of the first when Joe Guerra plated Dallan Cheek with an RBI single into left.
The Bobcats then made it 4-2 in the bottom of the third when Michael Menchaca scored on a wild pitch.
The Greyhounds came up with two runs in the fifth, then scored three more times in the sixth.
Skidmore managed just three hits in the loss with Cheek, Guerra and Marcus Gabriel each recording singles.
Denham Cheek took the loss on the bump. He gave up seven runs (two earned) on four hits, struck out eight and walked two in 5 1/3 innings.
Dallan Cheek pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and struck out four more batters to give the Bobcats a dozen strikeouts.
