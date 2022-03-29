The Taft Greyhounds claimed a win over Skidmore-Tynan in District 29-3A play March 15.
Taft broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning to take the lead for good en route to a 15-4 win over the Bobcats in Taft.
The Hounds grabbed the early lead in the first, but Skidmore responded in the top of the second.
Taft went back in front in the third, though, scoring on a bases-loaded hit batsman.
The Hounds then added another run in the fourth before scoring seven times in the fifth to break the game open.
In the top of the sixth, Keegan Westmoreland hit a three-run home run to account for the Bobcats’ other runs in the loss.
Jaxton Alvarado was 2 for 3 with a double and a single, while Westmoreland was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.
Sonny Mann, Joe Guerra and Robert Hensch each had one hit apiece in the loss.
Mann was hit with the loss. He gave up two runs on one hit, struck out three and walked three in two-plus innings of work.
