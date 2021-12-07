Asia Wheeler’s 19 points weren’t enough to help Coastal Bend avoid a lopsided loss to Temple College Nov. 23.
The Leopards handed the Coastal Bend women’s basketball team a 113-52 loss in Temple.
Temple outscored the visitors 25-10 in the first quarter, 36-17 in the second quarter, 22-10 in the third quarter and 30-15 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Wheeler was the lone Cougar in double figures in the loss. She hit 6 of 11 from the field, including a pair of 3s.
She also grabbed six rebounds on the night.
Savanna Smith added eight points, while Sincere Roberts chipped in six points and five rebounds.
Jharyn Craig came off the bench to hit a pair of triples to tally six points.
It was the team’s fourth straight loss and dropped the Cougars to 1-6 on the year.
Howard 75, CBC 71
Coastal Bend’s furious fourth-quarter rally came up short against Howard on the road Nov. 22.
The Cougars outscored Howard 29-13 in the final period, but it wasn’t enough.
The Lady Hawks led 28-10 after one, 44-28 at halftime and 62-42 after three quarters.
Coastal Bend had five players in double figures in the loss with Smith leading the way with 17 points to go with four rebounds and four steals.
Roberts poured in 13 points, grabbed a team-best nine rebounds and registered a team-high seven steals. She also had three assists.
Cierra Zapata added 11 points to go with three boards, while Wheeler and Jada Beasley both had 10 points.
Wheeler added nine rebounds and five assists.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•