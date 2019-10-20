LA VERNIA – They were the preseason pick to win the district, but the La Vernia Bears weren’t the best team on the field Friday night in the first week of District 15-4A Division I play.
Beeville kept its undefeated season going for a seventh straight week by soundly defeating La Vernia at Bear Stadium, 49-28.
“It was a decisive victory on their home field. It brings about a lot of confidence in our team,” said Beeville coach Chris Soza after his team’s win, which pushed the Trojans to 7-0 for the first time since 1980.
“… It’s good knowing that we can play this way against a great team like La Vernia.”
It was Beeville’s defense – specifically the defensive secondary – that fueled the team’s win.
The Trojan D forced five turnovers and, save a meaningless pass play with less than a minute left in the game, surrendered just 14 points to a Bear offense that came in scoring 47 points per game.
“We changed up a couple of things on the back end and played a little more two-man because we knew they wanted to stretch the field vertically and run some deep routes,” said Trojan defensive coordinator Zane Brown about the success his defense had against the pass-happy Bears.
“Then we were just getting pressure on the (quarterback). We moved him off his spots, got flustered and made some bad decisions and forced throws, that helped our guys make some plays.”
The back end of Brown’s unit intercepted La Vernia quarterback Gage Lowry four times on the night – five if you include the one that was negated by a roughing the passer penalty.
“A lot of the credit goes to the coaches, coach (Greg) Gonzales and coach (Mark) Belford,” said Brown. “They did a great job of getting those guys ready.
“We’ve always been right there all year, just been half a step from making plays, and tonight the kids made those plays.”
Beeville’s domination of the line of scrimmage and constant pressure of Lowry helped as well.
“I think it was a mix of both,” said Brown when asked whether it was the pressure from the defensive front or the play of the secondary that deserved the credit for the team’s outstanding defensive performance.
“Kameron Gipson, all night, he was coming off the edge. … We were getting all kinds of pressure on him. Dylan Hernandez, Caleb Bozant, A.D. (Patton) got in there too and got some great pressure on (Lowry).
“… And the secondary, those guys were in the right spot at the right time because we harped all week on coverage.”
The story of the night, Soza agreed, was the play of the defense, which had allowed 33 and 34 points, respectively, in the team’s previous two games.
“They set the tone of the game,” said Soza. “… The kids played well. We put pressure on the quarterback, made him throw some bad throws and it paid off.
The coach was especially complimentary of the secondary.
“Teams that are going to watch us now are going to have to understand that we have a good secondary,” he said. “Our kids are skilled and they’ve got a good scheme.
“It’s comfortable knowing that we can play this way against a team of this caliber.”
The defensive’s success helped fuel another stout performance by the offense.
The Trojans rolled up 466 total yards, 427 of which came on the ground behind four backs who each rushed for at least 77 yards on the night.
Jalen Spicer rushed for 100-plus for the third time this year and the second time in three games with 145 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries (16.1 yards per carry).
Devn Palacios also notched his third 100-yard rushing performance, going for 108 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Matthew Puente tallied 79 yards on 13 carries, while quarterback Seth Gomez had 77 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Soza credited the offensive line for that success.
“It starts with the O-line. This offense is predicated on the O-line,” he said. “These kids have jelled and have good team chemistry. All the credit offensively has got to go to them.”
The Trojans never trailed in getting the win.
Gomez put them up 7-0 on a 1-yard TD plunge, but LV (4-3, 0-1) tied it with a 99-yard kick return TD on the ensuing kickoff.
Two minutes later, Spicer rumbled 52 yards for a 14-7 Trojan lead. That lead disappeared on the next Bear possession thanks to a 29-yard passing TD by Lowry.
With 10 seconds left in the opening quarter, Gabe Carranco put Beeville in front for good with a 13-yard TD catch from Gomez, who threw for 39 yards and two TDs on his four completions.
Spicer scored the lone touchdown of the second quarter on a 70-yard jaunt.
He then capped a 12-play drive on Beeville’s first possession of the second half with an 18-yard TD run to make it 35-14.
La Vernia got back within 14 on a 17-yard TD pass by Lowry three minutes later.
Midway through the fourth, Gomez threw his second TD pass of the night, hitting Nate Trevino for a 14-yard strike to make it 42-21.
Palacios capped Beeville’s scoring with 1:18 left on a 5-yard TD run.
Lowry threw his third TD of the night with 44 seconds left, a 54-yard strike, to finish off the scoring.
“It was very important,” Gomez said about what the win meant to the team. “The first win in district is always important to send a statement.
“We’re 7-0 and 1-0 in district and we’re just looking forward to the next game.”