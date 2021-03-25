Beeville’s boys soccer team needed a win in the worst way when it took the field against the Gonzales Apaches last week.
And the Trojans got exactly what the doctor ordered thanks to a heaping helping of focus and discipline.
The Trojans claimed a 2-1 victory over the Apaches at Veterans Memorial Stadium to keep their playoff chances alive.
“It was just focus during the week. We kept telling them to stay disciplined and do your job and trust each other,” said Trojan coach Matt Ortega about how his team was able to upend the Apaches.
“You could hear me on the sideline, just yelling ‘focus,’ ‘discipline.’ That’s what drove this game, just staying focused and calm.”
It was that focus in the face of relentless pressure by the Apaches, who held an 11-on-10 advantage for part of the first half and much of the second half, in their attacking third that got the job done.
Nathan Baggio stopped 21 of the 22 shots on goal he faced in going the distance to earn the win.
Gonzales dominated possession, firing shot after shot at Baggio only to be turned away.
The visitors’ lone goal, Ortega said, was a gift.
“When we make a mistake, our district is too good, and they’ll score on it,” the coach said. “Case in point how they got their goal. We made a mistake, they scored.
“We just had to minimize our errors.”
And that’s exactly what the Trojans did on their limited chances in the attacking third.
Diego Flores gave Beeville the lead in the first half, scoring in the 30th minute off a feed from Edward Brako.
The score stayed at 1-0 until the 66th minute when Gonzales put the equalizer past Baggio.
Not long after that, Gonzales’ center back was hit with a red card that evened the playing field at 10-on-10 again.
“It was their defensive mid who is probably their best defensive player, so it made a big difference,” Ortega said about what the red card against the Apaches did for his team.
“To take their center back away, that’s tough. They went from a three-back to a two-back, so that helped us quite a bit.”
Late in the second half, Beeville took advantage.
First, Flores sent a through ball to Brako just outside the box.
“We’ve worked with (Brako),” Ortega said, “on just that finishing touch, just looking up at the goal and just putting it where the keeper is not.”
And that’s exactly what he did.
After slipping between two Apaches, he sent the game-winning goal past the keeper to the back of the net in the 74th minute.
Baggio survived a barrage of shots from the Apaches, who pushed forward trying to get another equalizer.
With less than 30 seconds left, Baggio made his 21st and final save of the night with a sliding stop ranging to his right.
The Trojan celebration started soon after.
“Now we have a chance for that fourth-place spot if we can continue to win,” Ortega said about the importance of the win.
“I’m proud of them. That’s all I can say. ... The intensity they brought, I can only be proud.”
Palacios 7, Beeville 1
Beeville couldn’t survive a disastrous first half in a home loss to Palacios in Beeville March 6.
The visiting Sharks scored five times in the opening half and never gave Beeville a chance to get back in it.
Beeville got its lone goal in the second half, but Palacios added two more to provide the final margin.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
