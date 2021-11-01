All week leading up to Beeville’s road trip to Corpus Christi, Trojan head football coach Chris Soza repeated the same mantra to his team over and over and over again: “Win and we’re in.”
His team listened and responded in the best possible way at Warrior Stadium on the campus of Tuloso-Midway High School.
The Trojans pitched their second shutout of the season and held Tuloso-Midway to just 55 total yards in a 35-0 triumph that virtually guarantees the Trojans a playoff spot.
“It was a big win for the program,” Soza said after the win. “We told the boys that if we win, we’re in. They met the challenge.”
The win evens Beeville’s overall record at 4-4 and gives the Trojans a 2-1 mark in District 15-4A Division I play.
The Trojans are currently tied for second in the district standings with Miller and Calhoun after Miller upended the Sandcrabs 44-40 Saturday afternoon in Corpus Christi.
Beeville leaned on its defense to beat the Warriors.
The defense – bolstered by the return of defensive lineman Xavier Aleman, who had been out of action with an injury he sustained in Week 2 – limited T-M to just 15 rushing yards on the night and gave up just 40 passing yards to the Warriors’ pass-heavy spread attack.
“Man, it feels amazing,” Aleman said afterward when asked how it felt to get the key win in his first game back. “It’s just us working together and hopefully we’ve got more wins in us.”
He credited his family and friends for pushing him to get back on the field, saying “I’ve been out for awhile and didn’t think I was going to come back, but I came back because (of them).”
Soza said Aleman’s presence changed things for the Trojan defense.
“He’s a leader. He’s a three-year starter. He’s probably our best D-lineman,” the coach said. “The kid has worked hard to get back to play. That was his goal. I’m just thankful that he was able to play tonight. He makes a big difference. He’s a stud on our defensive line.
“Thank God that he is able to come back and play for us.”
The defense, Soza said, did all the things it needed to do to lead the Trojans to the victory.
“They tackled. They penetrated. They did the things they had to do,” he quipped.
“Offensively, we played sloppy. Defensively, hey, give me a defensive effort like that and I’ll take it any day of the week.”
Beeville’s offense managed 292 yards on the night, 211 of which came on the ground.
Despite the sloppy play by the offense, the outcome was never truly in doubt.
Victor Gonzales gave Beeville all it would need to win with a 32-yard scoring strike to Caleb Washington about five minutes into the contest.
Midway through the second quarter, Trey Barefield plowed into the end zone for a 1-yard TD to make it 14-0.
Beeville’s other Trey in the backfield – Trey Martinez – got into the scoring act in the third quarter with a 2-yard plunge with 3:56 left in the third.
Two minutes later, on the first play after Beeville recovered a muffed punt by the Warriors, Gonzales hooked up with Isaiah Gonzales for a 14-yard passing TD.
Beeville’s defense then added two points to the cause with a safety 2 1/2 minutes into the final period.
The final score of the night was easily the most celebrated touchdown of the season.
With 3:01 left, backup quarterback Matthew Casas dumped a ball into the end zone to Brandon Mungia for a 6-yard touchdown.
It was Mungia’s first career touchdown.
Mungia was mobbed by his teammates in the end zone and then again on the sideline when he finally reached it.
“It was really good to see that we were able to get the ball to him and he could score his first career touchdown,” Soza said about Mungia’s TD. “That’s something he’ll always remember and it was something that the team was really happy for him. I’m happy for him.”
I. Gonzales led Beeville’s rushing attack with 69 yards on eight carries, while Barefield had 54 yards on 10 carries. Hunter Pelitire came on late in the game and rushed for 33 yards on five totes.
V. Gonzales finished 5 of 14 for 75 yards and two TDs. Casas’ TD toss to Mungia was his lone completion of the night.
The win is Beeville’s third in the past four games.
“We’re going to keep getting stronger as a family and keep going,” said Aleman when asked how far the playoff-clinching win could carry the Trojans. “Hopefully our community backs us up as they have been and we’re going to just keep going.”
Soza dusted off one of the oldest clichés in his repertoire when asked the same question.
“You never know. It’s one game at a time,” he remarked. “We’re going to enjoy this one and then get ready for Calallen. I told the kids that every team is beatable.
“It’s all mental and I think the kids believe. As long as they believe, we have a chance.”
The Trojans return home this week to face district-leading Calallen. The Wildcats (7-1) dismantled Alice Saturday afternoon and sit atop the district standings with a 3-0 mark.
Kickoff for the showdown is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
