KARNES CITY – Pettus’ Jolie Carrillo and Edna Herschberger and Goliad’s Viviana Hernandez won individual titles at the Karnes City Invitational powerlifting meet on Feb. 8.
Carrillo won the 97-pound title; Herschberger took the 114-pound title, and Hernandez claimed the 148-pound title at the event.
Carrillo won her crown by 105 pounds, posting a 560-pound title behind a 210 squat, a 115 press and a 235 pull in the dead lift.
Herschberger claimed her championship by 70 pounds with her 800-pound total. She squatted 285, pressed 175 and pulled 340.
Hernandez’s win came by 95 pounds with her 890-pound total. She squatted 350, pressed 190 and pulled 350 in the dead lift.
Hernandez’s win helped Goliad to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. The Tigerettes posted 19 team points.
Karnes City won the girls team championship with 33 points. Luling was second and Mathis finished third.
Pettus finished sixth with 14 points.
Goliad also boasted two bronze medalists and two fourth-place finishers.
Haley Hernandez was third at 132 with a 600-pound title, while Rayne Williams was third at 181 with a 530-pound total.
Emilee Whitehead finished fourth at 165 with a 745-pound total and India Hamilton was fourth at 259 with her 530-pound total.
Makynzi Guerra took 13th for the Tigerettes at 165.
Skidmore fifth in boys standings
Skidmore-Tynan led the area schools in the boys portion of the meet.
The Bobcats finished fifth with a total of 22 points.
Mathis won the boys title on the first-place tiebreaker over Kenedy after both finished with 33 points. Navarro was third and Karnes City was fourth.
Goliad finished 11th.
Justin Bronaugh, Logen Schanen, John Cuevas and Declan McCarn were all runners-up for the Bobcats.
Bronaugh got his silver at 114 with a 610-pound total on lifts of 220, 120 and 270.
Schanen was second at 165 with a 1,140-pound total on lifts of 430, 235 and 475.
Cuevas claimed silver in the 275-pound class with a total of 1,230 pounds on lifts of 500, 315 and 415.
McCarn was the runner-up in the super heavyweight class with lifts of 410, 320 and 460 for a 1,190-pound total.
Paul Cruz finished fourth at super heavyweight for the Bobcats with his 1,075-pound total.
Chris Laughlin finished ninth at 181 for Skidmore.
Walker Wimberly was the top finisher for Goliad, winning the bronze in the super heavyweight class. He posted a 1,110-pound total on lifts of 425, 300 and 385.
Kaden Collins (220) and Zarek Guerra (242) finished ninth for the Tigers, while Trevor Bennet was 10th at 165.