RIVIERA – Skidmore-Tynan’s slot-T offense was working like a well-oiled machine Friday night as the Bobcats evened their record on the road.
The Bobcat offense churned out 438 rushing yards, helping Skidmore-Tynan claim a 34-6 win over the Kaufer Seahawks.
“Anything that worked for us that night really gets contributed to our offensive line,” said Bobcat coach John Livas.
“Our offensive line, those guys did a great job up front. ... Those guys have just been getting better and better every week for the last couple of weeks.
“Our backs did a great job running the ball, but we couldn’t execute without our offensive line.”
The Bobcat offensive line paved the way for a trio of 100-plus yard rushers – Logen Schanen, Felix Menchaca and Klayton Alvarado.
Schanen tallied 127 yards on 13 carries, while Menchaca had 120 yards on eight rushes. Alvarado rushed for 100 yards on five totes.
Tyler Deleon carried it three times for 62 yards.
“Going into the year, we felt like we had four to five running backs who could go,” said Livas. “... Those guys have been running this offense since they were sixth graders when I first got here.
“The thing with the slot-T is that you can’t just stop one guy. When we’re able to put three or four guys in the backfield that, at any time, break one, that’s great.”
Deleon gave the Bobcats the lead in the second quarter with the first of Skidmore’s five rushing touchdowns, a 50-yard jaunt.
Schanen scored on a 1-yard plunge later in the quarter as Skidmore built a 14-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Alvarado ran for a pair of TDs for the Bobcats, scoring on runs of 53 and 19 yards, respectively.
Austyn Coronado finished off the scoring for the Bobcats with a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to make it 34-0.
The hosts got on the board later in the fourth with a 5-yard TD pass.
The Bobcat defense gave up just 204 yards of total offense, the third straight game the unit has held the opponent to fewer than 225 yards.
It was Skidmore’s second straight win and evened the Bobcats’ record at 2-2 on the year.
“The kids,” Livas said, “are gaining confidence and that’s the most important thing.”