Skidmore-Tynan’s girls track and field team boasted three champions and a bronze medalist at the 29/30-3A Area Track and Field Championship April 15 in Goliad.
Mariella Gonzales, Natalie Garcia and Laci Stautzenberger won area titles for the Lady Cats, while Kaydence Menchaca won a bronze medal.
Gonzales won the 800-meter run championship for Skidmore-Tynan, clocking a time of 2 minutes, 29.10 seconds.
She won the event by nearly 4 seconds over Orange Grove’s Kenzie Thompson.
Garcia won a gold medal in the 1,600 by more than 10 seconds. She clocked a winning time of 5:46.90 and finished well ahead of runner-up Sydney Smith from London.
Stautzenberger also won by a large margin in the shot put. She claimed the gold with a winning throw of 33 feet, 8 3/4 inches, which was more than foot better than San Diego’s Allison Valdez.
Menchaca claimed the bronze medal in the triple jump for the Lady Cats. The freshman posted a jump of 33-3, finishing behind Goliad’s Hill sisters, Karleigh and Kyla, who finished first and second with jumps of 35-9 and 35-4, respectively.
Skidmore-Tynan’s 4x400 relay team also finished third at the meet. The quartet of Menchaca, Gonzales, Garcia and Yaneli Aguilar posted a time of 4:23.17.
The 4x200 relay team as well as Eddika Hernandez also booked tickets to the regional meet with fourth-place finishes. The relay team of Celeste Huerta, Ella Nelson, Menchaca and Aguilar clocked 1:52.94 to finish fourth, while Hernandez was fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 6:12.43.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the regional meet, which was held April 23-24 at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Maggy Moreman and Huerta missed qualifying for regionals by one spot, taking fifth in the 3,200 and the 100, respectively. Moreman clocked 13:44.90 in her event, while Huerta posted a time of 14.27 in her event.
Menchaca finished sixth in the 200 for the Lady Cats, clocking 28.87.
Goliad won the girls team championship with 147 points. Banquete finished second, Bishop was third and Skidmore-Tynan was fourth.
Koenig top finisher for boys
Jerrin Koenig was the top finisher for the Skidmore-Tynan boys track and field team at the area meet, taking fifth in the 1,600.
He clocked a time of 5:04.15 in the event, finishing one spot out of qualifying for regionals.
Koenig also finished sixth in the 800 for Skidmore, clocking 2:08.00.
Keegan Westmoreland also finished sixth in the 400, clocking 55.95.
