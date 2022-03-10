Three Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats won individual titles at the Taft Greyhound Relays Feb. 18.
Emilee Sturgeon, Yaneli Aguilar and Laci Stautzenberger each won golds for Skidmore at the meet.
Sturgeon claimed the title in the 3,200-meter run, clocking a time of 13 minutes, 37 seconds.
Aguilar secured the gold in the 1,600, clocking a time of 6:10.
Stautzenberger won the shot put title at the meet with a throw of 33 feet, 9 inches.
Sturgeon added a silver medal to her haul, finishing a spot back of Aguilar in the 1,600 with a time of 6:20.
Ella Nelson finished sixth for the Ladycats in the 200, clocking 29.99.
The Ladycats finished sixth in the team standings.
During the junior varsity meet, Mia Briseno won the shot put title, while Addison Sidonio was the runner-up in the 400. Mailey Hardin won the bronze in the 200 and Daylynn Moore won the bronze in the high jump. The 4x400 relay team of Sidonio, Rhianna Garza, Marisela West and Alexis Moron also won the bronze.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•