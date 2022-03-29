Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon, Laci Stautzenberger and Yaneli Aguilar each claimed individual gold medals at the Bobcat Relays March 10.
The Ladycats finished fourth in the team standings at the event with 67 points. Orange Grove won the team championship, George West finished second and Odem took third.
Sturgeon topped the field in the 3,200-meter run, clocking a time of 13 minutes to win by 4 seconds.
Stautzenberger claimed her title in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 1 1/2 inches. She won the title by more than 3 feet.
Aguilar won the 1,600 for the Ladycats, clocking a time of 6:03.37.
The Ladycats’ 4x200 relay team claimed the win in their event. The quartet of Ella Nelson, Brandi Cash, Kacy Rivers and Aguilar clocked a time of 1:57.58.
Rivers added a bronze medal to Skidmore’s haul, finishing third in the 100 in a time of 13.36.
Cash took fifth in the 200 in 29.68, while Sturgeon was fifth in the 1,600 in 6:17.46. Maggy Moreman took sixth in the 1,600 in 6:24.02.
Sonny Mann was the top finisher for the Bobcat boys team, winning the silver in the discus with a throw of 116-7.
Jaxton Alvarado took fifth in the same event with a throw of 102-8.
Keegan Westmoreland took fifth in the 400, clocking a time of 58.68.
Taft won the boys team championship with 145 points. Skidmore-Tynan finished with 12 team points.
Junior varsity
Skidmore-Tynan swept both the boys and girls junior varsity team titles.
The Bobcats tallied 181 points to win, while the Ladycats captured the crown with 122 points.
R.J. Hinojosa won the shot put title, while Cole Rivers won the 400 and 800. Mason Nelson claimed the high jump title, Dallan Cheek won the long jump title and Andrew Silva won the 300 hurdles crown.
Skidmore also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. The 4x100 relay team finished second.
Silva won silver medals in the long jump and high jump, while Colton Dickenson won a silver in the 1,600.
Bronze medals went to Jonah Rendon in the discus, Cisco Solis in the shot put, Gavin Ochoa in the 3,200 and Reymundo Ramirez in the 1,600.
Daylynn Moore was the lone individual champion for the Ladycat JV team. She won the high jump title.
Skidmore swept all three relay events at the meet.
Neddia Gonzales won a silver in the shot put, Alexis Moron won a silver in the 800 and Mattie Thoms won a silver in the long jump.
Bronze medals went to Jenna Vasquez in the shot put, Marisela West in the 800 and Moron in the 1,600.
