BEEVILLE – Three of the four Moreno Junior High football teams opened their seasons with a win over Rockport-Fulton Tuesday night.
The eighth-grade orange and white teams both won their openers here at Veterans Memorial Stadium over the Pirates, while the seventh-grade orange team earned a victory on the road in Rockport over the Pirates.
The eighth-grade orange team won 22-0 over Rockport.
Elias Timbs scored two touchdowns and converted a pair of two-point conversions for the Trojans. Isaac Ruiz also had a touchdown run for the Trojans in the win.
Landon Briones came up with a pair of interceptions for the Trojan defense.
The eighth-grade white team also blanked Rockport, downing the visitors 24-0.
Kristopher Gomez, Alberto Rodriguez and Ethan Moreno each scored a rushing touchdown and added a two-point conversion run for the Trojans.
Edward Brako sealed the shutout with a fourth-quarter interception for Moreno.
The seventh-grade orange team picked up a 22-12 win over Rockport on the road.
Aydan Sarate rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans, while Gregory Gonzales recorded 58 yards and scored once. Eric Walker rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown, and punched in a two-point conversion for the Trojans.
Quarterback Beau Auzston also scored on a two-point conversion run in the win.
The seventh-grade white team lost 14-12 to the Pirates.
Quarterback Jaron Banda was 2 for 3 for 45 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 18 yards. Xavier Cabrera caught both of Banda’s completions for 45 yards and a TD.
Dalton Larkin had the team’s other touchdown with a 3-yard jaunt. He led the team in rushing with 57 yards.
Malachi Brooks rushed for 43 yards, while Jordan Boren rushed for 36 yards.