The Pettus girls basketball team fell on the road in Three Rivers on Jan. 12.
The Lady Bulldogs held Pettus to just eight points over the middle two quarters, including just two in the third quarter, on their way to winning 77-30 over the Lady Eagles.
Three Rivers jumped in front 26-11 in the opening quarter, then outscored Pettus 36-8 over the second and third quarters. The Lady Dogs also won the fourth quarter 15-11.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
Refugio 60, Pettus 21
Refugio handed the Lady Eagles a loss on Jan. 5.
Refugio went in front 15-4 after one, then pushed its lead to 31-12 in the second quarter. The Lady Cats tacked 18 onto their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Pettus 21-3.
Heirabella Gomez paced the Lady Eagles with 12 points.
Micah Davis added five points, while Jocelyn Reyna scored two points. Raeann Martinez and Mercedes Garcia both had one point.
Yorktown 63, Pettus 21
Unbeaten Yorktown, which sits atop District 31-2A, rolled past the Lady Eagles on the first day of 2021.
The Kitty Kats went up 25-12 after one and led 34-17 at halftime. Yorktown dominated the second half, outscoring Pettus 13-0 in the third and 16-4 in the fourth.
Gomez had a team-best 10 points for Pettus. Davis and Reyna both added four points, while Martinez chipped in three points.
Port Aransas 77, Pettus 17
Port Aransas ran away from the Lady Eagles in the opening half on Dec. 29.
The Lady Marlins went up 22-5 in the first, then outscored Pettus 24-2 in the second quarter. Port A also won the third 18-8 and the fourth 13-2.
Gomez paced Pettus with 13 points. Martinez and Garcia both scored two points.
