CORPUS CHRISTI – Beeville’s Alisha Flores and DeUndria Anderson repeated as champions and Isiah Moorer won his first title at the District 15-5A Wrestling Championships on Feb. 6.
Flores and Anderson won their second straight district crowns with perfect 3-0 showings that featured three pinfall victories by each.
Flores won the 110-pound girls championship and improved to 26-3 on the season.
“It feels good doing it two years in a row,” she said after winning the title. “I knew I had a title to defend and I just came in strong.”
She won by pinfall in 25 seconds in the quarterfinals and won her semifinal match with a pin in 2 minutes, 58 seconds.
In the championship match, Flores pinned Ray’s Julianne Vasquez in 1:03.
“I was actually looking for a takedown and it went quicker than I thought,” she said.
“But, I liked it,” she added with a laugh.
Anderson won all three of her matches with first-period pinfalls on her way to winning the 148-pound girls championship and improving to 20-3 on the year.
“It feels good. It’s my senior year and I wanted to come out with a bang,” said the senior, who is 5-0 with five first-period pinfalls at the district tournament over the past two seasons.
She won in 39 seconds in the quarterfinals and in 36 seconds in the semifinals before pinning King’s Zoe Fowler in 1:20 in the championship match.
Moorer also went 3-0 on his way to winning the gold medal in the 132-pound weight class on the boys side.
“It feels amazing,” he said about winning his first district title after finishing third as a junior and fifth as a sophomore.
“That was all my nervousness and happiness just coming together. I guess that was the one moment that it all wanted to come out,” he said about his celebration after clinching the title with his 9-4 victory over Ray’s Alexander Tinana in the championship match.
He got to the finals with a pair of pinfall victories in 3:00 and 2:30 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Flores, Anderson and Moorer headline a contingent of nine regional qualifiers for the Beeville wrestling program.
Chasey Oglesby and Mikaitlyn Anderson qualified on the girls side, while AJ Garza-Adolfo, Matthew Cardona, Christopher Hernandez and Jaithan May qualified on the boys side.
The Region IV tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Austin ISD’s Delco Activity Center.
Oglesby, Cardona and May were district runners-up for Beeville.
Oglesby was second at 102 for the second straight year. She lost to Ray’s Odelia Lopez by technical fall, 16-1, in the championship match.
Cardona was the runner-up at 138. After a pinfall win in the semifinals, he lost to Moody’s Israel Gomez 9-2 in the finals.
May took second at 152. He won by pinfall in the quarterfinals and by a 6-4 overtime decision in the semifinals before falling by pinfall in 5:05 to Ray’s Chandler Young in the championship match.
M. Anderson won Beeville’s only bronze medal, taking third at 185 on the girls side. She won by pinfall in the quarterfinals, but fell to the eventual champion in the semifinals. In the third-place match, she pinned King’s Milana Vega in 57 seconds.
Garza-Adolfo and Hernandez were both fourth at their respective weight classes, 120 and 145.
Garza-Adolfo lost 7-4 to Victoria East’s Gerardo Salas in the third-place match. Hernandez fell 7-2 to Moody’s Isaiah Zamarron in his third-place match.
Julian Castillo and Michael Sauceda both finished sixth for the Trojan boys, while Michael Hite placed eighth. Carolina Zamora took fifth for the Lady Trojans.
Beeville finished fifth in the girls team standings. King won the girls title, while Ray was second and Veterans Memorial was third.
In the boys team standings, Beeville was sixth. Ray won the boys title with Moody taking second and Veterans Memorial finishing third.