ROCKPORT – The Goliad girls golf team won its second straight team championship on Feb. 24, winning the Rockport-Fulton Invitational behind a pair of top-three finishes.
Madelyn Reitz won the individual championship and Presley Bluhm finished third to lead the Tigerettes to the title.
The Tigerettes posted a team score of 381 to top the field.
Reitz carded an 83 on the par-71 Rockport Country Club to win top medalist honors.
Bluhm won the individual bronze medal with a 91.
Abby Yanta carded a 101 for the Tigerettes, and Shelby Slover carded a 105 to round out the team scoring.
Hannah Boyd also competed for Goliad, shooting a 107.
Sarate leads S-T at Bishop Invite
Skidmore-Tynan’s MyKayla Sarate started the 2020 season with a sixth-place finish at the Bishop Invitational in Alice on Feb. 24.
Sarate carded a 92 at the Alice Municipal Golf Course to claim her sixth-place medal.
She was the lone girls representative for Skidmore-Tynan at the tournament.
On Feb. 26, Clayton Scotten finished eighth overall for the Bobcats in the boys portion of the Bishop Invitational.
Scotten fired a round of 93, shooting 47 on the front nine and then 46 on the back nine.
Nathan Kinchloe shot a 116 for the Bobcats, while Sonny Mann carded a 117.