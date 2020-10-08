SKIDMORE – For the second week in a row, the kicking game is what proved to be the difference for the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats.
And just like the week before, the Bobcats were on the bad end of it.
Nixon-Smiley kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to claim a 22-21 victory over Skidmore-Tynan at Bobcat Stadium.
The Mustangs trailed 21-19 when they got the ball back at midfield with 4:52 remaining.
They marched down to the Bobcat 19, where they faced a fourth-and-7, which they were able to convert by picking up exactly 7 yards on an option keeper.
After picking up 9 yards on the ensuing first down, they lined up to kick a 21-yard field goal.
Senior Xavier Arias toe-punched the kick through to give the Mustangs the win.
It was Nixon’s first lead since a 7-0 advantage in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Kade Florence scored from 27 yards out on a keeper then added the PAT kick to even the score.
On Skidmore’s next possession, Joe Guerra plowed in from a yard out to give the Bobcats the lead.
Nixon made it 14-13 by halftime, but Guerra muscled in from a yard out in the third quarter to stretch the Bobcat lead to 21-13.
Later in the period, Arias rumbled around right end for a 62-yard TD for the Mustangs, but their two-point try was denied when Ethan Linney dragged down Mustang QB Bradyn Martinez in the backfield.
Nixon-Smiley then forced Skidmore to punt on each of its next two possessions before the final drive that ended with Arias’ game winner.
It was Skidmore’s second straight loss after opening 0-2 and the second time in as many games that the Bobcats lost by a point.
Michael Menchaca finished as Skidmore’s leading rusher with 114 yards on 13 carries.
Austyn Coronado racked up 89 yards on 11 carries, while Guerra finished with 61 yards on 15 totes.
Florence rushed for 71 yards on his three carries on the night.
The Bobcats return to the field Friday with a road trip to Corpus Christi to face the London Pirates. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•