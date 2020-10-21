BEEVILLE – The option offense is a dying art form in high school football, but it was alive and well at Veterans Memorial Stadium last week.
The visiting Calhoun Sandcrabs parlayed their bruising option-based ground attack into a 56-35 district win over the Beeville Trojans in the 15-4A Division I opener for both teams.
“We got outplayed,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza, matter-of-factly.
Calhoun threw just one pass all night – which was incomplete – but racked up 571 yards on the ground.
The Sandcrabs averaged 15.4 yards per carry and had five different backs rush for at least 40 yards, including fullback Steve Johnson, who had 262 yards and four rushing TDs on 15 carries.
“We got physically whipped,” said Soza. “Those guys are big and strong. We knew that.
“They run the option and they’ve been running it forever and they do a great job. Nobody has stopped them yet this year.”
Calhoun scored on every possession except its last, which ended at the Trojan 1-yard line.
“Give them a lot of credit. Tip your hat off to them,” said Soza. “They scored every time they had the ball.
“We knew we had to answer the call and we didn’t answer the call every time like we needed to.”
For much of the game, Beeville did answer the call each time.
It was 7-7 after one quarter and 28-21 Calhoun at the break.
On the first play of the second half, Johnson scored one of his four rushing TDs with a 65-yard run.
Beeville answered right back, though, with Jalen Spicer hauling in an 80-yard TD pass from William Harper.
Sandcrab quarterback Jarius Stewart, who rushed for 154 yards on the night, scored twice after that to extend his team’s lead. Johnson then added another rushing TD in the fourth to push Calhoun’s lead to 56-28, the largest margin of the night.
Harper scrambled for Beeville’s final TD on the next possession.
Afterward, Soza said he was happy with what he saw from his offense.
“The offense did well. We moved the ball,” he said. “... There were some good things.”
Spicer finished with his biggest offensive output of the season in the loss, rushing for 116 yards on 11 carries and catching five balls for 178 yards.
Beeville tallied 500 total yards on the night with Harper throwing for 262 yards and three TDs on 14-of-21 passing.
Harper also rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries.
Fullback Trey Martinez carried it 11 times for 47 yards.
Victor Gonzales, playing in his first game since injuring his knee in Week 1 against Boerne, had Beeville’s other TD with a 30-yard catch, which was his only grab of the night.
The loss was Beeville’s third in four games and dropped the Trojans to 2-4 on the year.
“It’s tough when you lose, but that’s part of the game,” Soza said. “It’s going to happen. You’ve got to learn to lose and learn from it and get better.”
Soza said the key going forward will be staying positive.
“We’ve got to be positive. We’ve got to build them back up,” he said. “They’re playing as hard as they can. This is our team. This is all we’ve got. They’re busting their tails and they’re working.
“We’ve got to build them back up and build their confidence back up.”
Building that confidence back up falls on the coaches, he said.
“It’s our job as coaches to not let (the kids’ confidence) be shaken,” he said. “We’ve got to build them back up.
“One game is not going to destroy our dreams yet. We’ve got to ... come together and play better next week.”
The Trojans will look to rebound this week when they travel to their coach’s hometown to face the Alice Coyotes.
Kickoff for the game is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alice Memorial Stadium.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•