The No. 1-ranked 3A softball team in the state of Texas blanked the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats March 22.
The unbeaten Mathis Lady Pirates beat Skidmore 11-0 in six innings in Mathis.
Mathis scored four times in the first, four times in the third and three times in the fourth to get the win.
Skidmore was held to just three hits: Paula Gonzales singled in the third, Sivounay Ramirez singled in the fourth and Eddika Hernandez singled in the fifth.
Alexis Moron took the loss in the circle. She allowed 11 runs on seven hits, struck out three and walked five in four innings.
The Ladycats fell to 1-18 overall and 0-5 in District 29-3A play with the loss.
George West 9, S-T 5
Skidmore built a 5-3 advantage through four innings, but George West rallied from behind to win March 18.
After George West scored three first-inning runs, the Ladycats scored twice in both the first and second innings to go in front.
Ramirez hit an RBI double for the first run in the first and later scored on a passed ball.
In the second, Ramirez hit another RBI double to tie the game. Claudia Fuentes scored on an error following that hit to put Skidmore in front.
Sydney Swinnea put Skidmore in front 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single.
The Lady Horns got a run back in the fifth, then scored four times in the top of the sixth to regain the lead. They added another run in the top of the seventh.
Ramirez finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Swinnea was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Mia Briseno also went 2 for 4.
Fuentes was 1 for 4 and scored three times.
Moron took the loss. She gave up nine runs on 11 hits, struck out four and walked three in seven innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•