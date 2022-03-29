The No. 1-ranked 4A baseball team in the state of Texas visited Beeville March 15 and left with a shutout victory.
The Sinton Pirates claimed an 11-0 win over Beeville at Coastal Bend College’s Joe Hunter Field.
Sinton moved in front in the first with a run and added a second in the second inning, then pulled out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a four-run outburst in the third. The Pirates added another run in the fifth before scoring four times in the sixth.
Beeville managed just one hit in the loss with Trace Fox hitting a single into right on the second pitch of the second inning.
After that, Beeville had just three players reach base safely thanks to a walk and two hit batsmen.
Colton Garcia took the loss for Beeville. He allowed six runs on five hits, struck out six and walked seven in 3 1/3 innings of work.
The loss dropped Beeville to 0-2 in District 26-4A play on the season.
Trojans sweep IWA, split with Flour Bluff
Beeville swept a pair from Incarnate Word Academy and split with Flour Bluff during a round-robin invitational hosted by Flour Bluff March 11-12.
The Trojans won both games on March 11, beating IWA 10-0 and Flour Bluff 6-5.
The Trojans scored three times in the first inning against IWA before adding five in the second on their way to a five-victory.
The Trojans held IWA to just one hit.
Beeville then held off a rally by Flour Bluff and got the winning run in the top of the fifth to break a 5-5 tie.
Beeville led 5-1 after three, but the Hornets came back with four in the bottom of the fourth to even it. The Trojans then scored the winning run in the next half-inning.
On the second day, Flour Bluff beat the Trojans 8-4.
The Hornets moved in front with two in the second and then regained the lead with two more in the third. They tacked on three in the fourth.
Beeville closed out the showcase with a 5-0 victory over Incarnate Word.
No individual statistics were available at press time from the games.
