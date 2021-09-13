The 2021 early teal hunting season arrived Saturday (Sept. 11) and Texas hunters can once again expect a good season. Habitat conditions across much of the state are in outstanding shape which is a great sign going into the season.
“I am expecting a good teal season once again for the state of Texas,” said Kevin Kraai, Waterfowl Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). “Teal numbers are already impressive in many areas of Texas, especially the rice prairies of the Texas Gulf Coast and the playa wetlands of the Panhandle.”
The 16-day statewide early teal season in Texas will run Saturday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 26. The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.
Blue-winged teal are the second most abundant duck in North America and by far the most prevalent duck found in Texas during the special early teal season. They primarily breed in the Prairie Pothole Regions of North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.
This very important region to breeding waterfowl is currently experiencing a significant drought. The lack of winter snow last year and spring/summer rains this year will result in a significant decline in surface water in this region. The result will be lower production and fewer juvenile teal coming south to Texas this fall.
However, this news shouldn’t dampen the spirits of teal hunters who are gearing up for the season.
“We still have literally millions of blue-winged teal in North America,” said Kraai. “Current estimates of blue-winged teal are 5.83 million, which is far above the 4.7 million bird threshold required to have a 16-day teal season for 2022-2023. So, there will be no changes next year as well.”