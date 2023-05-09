It’s been a good week for Trojan athletics, as a cadre of athletes sign on for the next stage of their sporting lives, accepting places on college teams for a range of sports.
On April 26 five students were signed on to a variety of Texas universities. For the boys, it was Isaiah Gonzales, heading to Texas Lutheran University for football; Trey Barefield to Wayland Baptist University for football; Jackson Hughes to Southwestern University for football; and Collin Gomez for Victoria College’s track team. All of them were joined by teammates, family and friends to celebrate their achievement, and they took some time to talk to the Bee-Picayune about what has driven them to achieve college-level excellence.
“I’ve been working for this since I was in seventh grade and first got introduced to hurdles,” Gomez said. “It means everything to me and my family to be able to compete at the next level. This has been the dream since junior high.”
The athletes all had something different to push them beyond their limits. Some chased dreams – others challenged themselves.
“I’ve been working since I was five,” Gonzales said. “I always knew I wanted to play football when I was older and I just kept working at it. Always go to the gym, on the field – I think it’s very exciting that I get to go play at the next level and show what I can do.”
For Trey Barefield, he competes to honor his father, the legacy of the man and the many hours of work he’s put into coaching his son’s athletic future.
“This is my life. Football’s my life,” Barefield said. “Ever since I was little, ever since I was six years old, this man right here, my father, was my head coach. All the stories he told me of him, all the accomplishments he did, all the colleges going to him, that grows a fire in me. It grows a fire in me to pursue the dream … I try to do better here, I try to go to the next level, I’m going one step at a time.”
Trey carries on after his father, Robert Barefield, a Trojan legend in his own right who was inducted into the A.C. Jones Hall of Fame.
“I’m very proud. Hard work pays off. I just told him ‘listen to me, I’ll never steer him wrong. Just stay the course, hard work pays off.’ That’s what he did,” Robert Barefield said. “I was a pretty good player, I made all-state here … got into the football hall of fame here. So he introduced me when I got into the hall of fame and he said … he introduced me and straight off the top, he didn’t write anything down, introduced me to the hall of fame and he said that one day, hopefully, I can introduce him. I can’t wait.”
Jackson Hughes has poured himself into football to honor the memory of his friend and teammate, Gilbert “Deuce” Parrera.
“It really means a lot. A bunch of struggles these four years,” Hughes said. “One of my best friends passed away my sophomore year. I have, a lot of these other guys have, been trying to dedicate our last couple years of football to him, to keep his memory going.”
Hughes has had to fight through injury and more to earn his place at Southwestern.
“After this season I hadn’t known it yet, but I had an (shoulder) injury that turned out to need surgery,” Hughes said. “I went to Southwestern Football Camp and I was fortunate enough to be picked by the defensive coordinator to be talked to to try and get everything settled … it’s doing better (now), I got surgery in February. It feels better, I got physical therapy down to once-a-week. May 1st is my next appointment and I should be able to lift then.”
On the girls’ side, Cylee Lopez signed on with Southwestern University as well, her ceremony attended by her family, teammates and coaches, all of whom had much to say about a truly powerhouse player.
“Three things about Cylee: one, she’s a winner. She has … over 100 wins in her years here … I don’t know how many kids in this area can say they have (that),” Coach Felicia Ramirez said. “Any time we were doing drills, any competition that we had, she wanted to win. When she didn’t win, she was not happy. She’s a competitor, she’s going to fight until her last breath … and the last one that comes to mind is clutch. If you remember any of our games, you know this kid is clutch. The Rockport game last year, with seconds left she goes in, she wants the ball in her hands, she wants that, she thrives off of that … it’s exciting … to see her excelling at that next level.”
Lopez spoke to how much this achievement means to her.
“It means everything, just to be able to play at the next level,” she said. “This opportunity to achieve greatness.”
All of the ascending athletes offered words of wisdom and encouragement to the next generation following in their wake.
“Just give it your all, try your best, play every game like it’s your last,” Lopez said.
“Just keep working, stay in the weight room, lifting all the time,” Gonzales said. “Lifting is the most important thing you can probably do.”
“Hard work doesn’t have to be seen to know that it’s done,” Gomez said. “You’ve got to work hard when the stands are empty to celebrate when the stands are full.”
“Don’t stop going. If you feel like you can’t slack off, don’t,” Hughes said. “Keep pushing as hard as you can, as long as you can, until there’s nothing left in the tank – and then go beyond that.”
“Don’t give up,” Barefield said. “This is not an easy road, just work hard, work hard, listen to the people who know, who have been through this, been through life. Just listen to what they have to say, maybe that’s something that can spark something else in the future.”
That same week, four more Trojans signed on for college teams. John Contreras, Mya Martin, Sophia Sanchez and Zachariah Smith all signed on for power lifting teams. Contreras and Martin will lift for the University of Texas at San Antonio; Sanchez will lift for Texas A&M in Kingsville and Smith will lift for Ottawa University in Kansas.
Congratulations to all our college-bound Trojans!