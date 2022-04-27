The Calhoun Sandcrabs held Beeville to just five hits in beating the Trojans at Joe Hunter Field April 11.
Calhoun posted four runs in two different innings on its way to a 12-3 victory over the Trojans.
Beeville grabbed the lead in the second inning with Caleb Deleon scoring on a passed ball.
The Sandcrabs took the lead for good in the next half-inning, though, scoring on a two-run single. They made it 6-1 in the fourth before adding a seventh run in the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Trace Fox hit an RBI double to plate Aydon Burkett.
The Trojans added their third run of the game in the bottom of the seventh when Colton Garcia scored after a Sandcrab error.
Five different Trojans had one hit apiece, including Fox with his double. Trey Martinez, Deleon, Garcia and Burkett each hit singles.
Fox took the loss on the bump. He gave up eight runs on nine hits and struck out three in four innings of work.
Sinton 10, Beeville 0
Sinton scored seven times in the first inning on its way to a five-inning shutout of the Trojans April 8.
Sinton pitcher Blake Mitchell threw a no-hitter for the Pirates. He struck out 14 and walked just one batter.
Noah Salas was the lone Trojan to reach base with his walk in the top of the fourth inning.
Christian Gonzales took the loss on the hill. He allowed seven runs on four hits and walked seven in just 2/3 of an inning.
