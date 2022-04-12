Beeville’s baseball team evened its District 26-4A mark at 3-3 on the season thanks to a home win over the team coached by one of the program’s former assistants.
Beeville bested West Oso – coached by A.C. Jones alumnus and former Trojan assistant coach John Gonzales – 7-5 at Joe Hunter Field March 29.
The Trojans sit alone in third in the district standings currently, just a half game behind third-place Ingleside.
Beeville grabbed the lead in the first inning and never gave it back. Colton Garcia hit a three-run double to the fence in center field, plating Christian Gonzales, Jaydon Burkett and Trey Martinez to put Beeville on top 3-0.
Oso got a run back in the top of the third, but the Trojans responded with two in the bottom half to make it 5-1. Garcia and Caleb Deleon hit back-to-back two-out RBI doubles to push across those runs.
Oso made it 5-2 in the fifth, but Beeville again responded in the bottom half of the same inning. This time, Gonzales hit a double into left that plated Trace Fox.
Burkett then made it 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double that plated Trey Lovato.
Oso scored three times with two outs in the seventh following an error, but Fox got the next Bear batter to ground out to third to finish things off.
Martinez picked up the win for Beeville. He gave up just two runs on five hits and struck out nine in five innings of work before Fox came on to work the final two innings.
Garcia finished the game 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Gonzales was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs. Deleon and Burkett were both 1 for 3 with an RBI. Burkett also scored a run.
Rockport-Fulton 6, Beeville 1
Beeville scored first, but Rockport quickly responded before blowing the game open in the fourth with four runs in Rockport March 25.
Lovato, who reached on Beeville’s only hit of the night, scored Beeville’s only run in the third inning on Martinez’s RBI groundout.
Rockport came back with two runs in the bottom of the third, then scored four times in the fourth.
Garcia took the loss in relief, allowing four runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings after coming on for Gonzales.
