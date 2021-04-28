Beeville had twice as many hits as the Calhoun Sandcrabs during their game April 13, but the Sandcrabs had three more runs.
Calhoun handed the Trojans a 3-0 loss in Port Lavaca.
The hosts took the lead in the fourth inning, scoring on a passed ball to go in front 1-0.
Then, in the sixth, an RBI single and then an error allowed the Sandcrabs to extend their lead to 3-0.
In the seventh, Beeville had runners at the corners with one out and then had the bases loaded with two outs but couldn’t push across a run.
Aidan Del Bosque went 2 for 4 on the night, a performance that included Beeville’s lone multi-base hit, a double.
Trey Martinez, Garet Luke, Aydon Burkett and Christian Gonzales each hit singles for the Trojans.
Del Bosque took the loss on the bump, giving up three unearned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking four in six innings.
The loss dropped Beeville to 1-21 overall and 1-8 in district play on the year.
Sinton 10, Beeville 1
The state-ranked Sinton Pirates scored the final nine runs of the contest to beat Beeville at Joe Hunter Field April 9.
Both teams scored in the first inning with Sinton scoring on a bases-loaded hit batsman and Beeville scoring via an RBI single.
It was all Sinton after that, though.
The Pirates struck for three runs in the third, then added two in the fifth. They polished it off with four in the seventh.
Beeville recorded three singles in the loss. Luke had one and also had the team’s only RBI.
Trace Fox and Nicholas Salazar registered the other two singles.
Salazar suffered the loss. The lefty gave up six runs on four hits, struck out five and walked six in 4 1/3 innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•