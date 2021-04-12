Lazzaro Garcia racked up hit after hit and registered a season-best total in the RBI category to lead the Beeville Trojan baseball team to its first win of the year March 26.
The Trojans, with Garcia leading the way at the plate and Trace Fox spinning a gem on the bump, won 15-2 over West Oso in Corpus Christi to snap their string of 18 straight losses and begin the 2021 campaign.
Garcia came up a home run shy of the cycle for the Trojans at the dish, going 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple.
The lefty also drove in six of the team’s 15 runs in the win.
Fox, meanwhile, was nearly unhittable in a 106-pitch complete game.
The lanky, tow-headed fireballer struck out 16 of the 26 batters he faced on the night, allowing just a pair of singles (one in the fourth and one in the seventh).
Both of the Bears’ runs were unearned and came in the third on a Trojan error.
After that error, Fox struck out the next batter and then allowed just two baserunners over the next 4 1/3 innings.
He finished in style to seal the victory by striking out three straight batters on a total of just 17 pitches after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh.
Beeville never trailed, taking the lead 1-0 in the top of the second when Garcia drove home Aidan Del Bosque with a single into left.
In the third, Beeville scored on a passed ball, then again on an error two pitches later. Another error let Beeville take a 4-0 lead before Garcia hit an RBI triple to center for a 5-0 Trojan lead.
Following Oso’s two runs in the third, Beeville got an RBI single from Garet Luke and then scored on a passed ball to go in front 7-2.
Four batters later, with the bases loaded, Garcia doubled into right, clearing the bags to make it 10-2.
In the sixth, Isiah Carrizales hit an RBI single for an 11-2 Trojan lead.
Then, in the seventh, Christian Gonzales hit an RBI single; Garcia got another RBI on a bases-loaded hit batsman; Fox drove home a run with a hard-hit grounder, and then Aydon Burkett pushed home Christian Gonzales when he was issued a walk with the bases loaded.
Eight Trojans had one single apiece, while five had one RBI apiece.
Del Bosque scored a total of four times, while Trey Martinez and Jaydon Burkett both scored twice. Seven Trojans scored once.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•