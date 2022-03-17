The Beeville baseball team is off to a slow start through the first six games of the 2022 season.
The Trojans lost their season opener Feb. 21 at San Antonio East Central, then lost all five of its contests at the Border Olympics in Laredo Feb. 24-26.
East Central downed the Trojans 15-5 in the season opener in San Antonio.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first, Beeville made it 3-2 in the third, but East Central posted 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Lazzaro Garcia went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Trojan offense in the loss.
Camron Vega was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run, while Colton Garcia went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Four other Trojans had one hit apiece in the loss.
Beeville then went 0-5 at the Border Olympics, falling to Moody, Pasadena Memorial, PSJA Memorial, Laredo United and Alice.
Moody beat Beeville 11-0 on Feb. 24.
Six different Trojans had one hit apiece.
Caleb Deleon took the loss. He gave up 11 runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Pasadena Memorial beat the Trojans 5-4 later that same day.
Beeville jumped in front 4-1 in the third and led 4-2 after four, but Pasadena scored three times in the top of the fifth snatch the victory.
Trey Martinez had Beeville’s lone RBI in the loss despite not recording a hit.
Jaydon Burkett went 2 for 3 and scored once.
Christian Gonzales shouldered the loss in relief. He gave up two runs on two hits in his only inning of work.
PSJA Memorial downed the Trojans 13-3 on Feb. 25.
Beeville fell behind 2-0 in the first, but tied the game in the bottom of the second. The Wolverines responded by posting 11 runs over the final two innings.
Beeville scored three times, but did that without recording a hit thanks to 11 walks.
Garcia took the loss. He gave up 12 runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
United rallied to beat the Trojans 7-5 later that day.
Beeville led 4-2 after three on the strength of its four-run third and 5-2 going to the bottom of the fifth, but the Longhorns scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to move in front.
Vega, Darion Perez and Trey Lovato drove in runs for Beeville in the loss.
Burkett went 1 for 3 and scored twice, while Garcia was 1 for 3 with a run. Vega was 1 for 1 in the contest.
Martinez, Perez and Diego Arguijo each scored once.
Burkett took the loss. He gave up seven runs on seven hits in four innings.
Beeville closed out the trip with a 9-5 loss to Alice.
Once again, Beeville led 4-2 after three and 5-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t hang on. The Coyotes scored seven in the fifth to win it.
Garcia drove in two runs for the Trojans, while Vega, Deleon and Perez had one RBI apiece.
Five different Trojans had one hit apiece.
Vega also scored twice.
The loss went to Martinez, who gave up five runs on four hits in four-plus innings of work.
