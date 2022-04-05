The Beeville baseball team picked up its first two District 26-4A victories of the year in its last two contests.
The Trojans beat Calhoun 12-2 in Port Lavaca on March 18, then downed Miller 16-2 in Corpus Christi just three days later.
The two victories evened Beeville’s record at 2-2 in district play on the season.
Beeville used a six-run second to pull away from Calhoun. The Trojans led 2-1 after one, then scored six times in the second to stretch the lead to 8-1. They made it 10-1 in the fifth before Calhoun cut one off the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Beeville finished off the scoring with a pair in the top of the seventh.
Christian Gonzales led the Trojan offense, going 3 for 4 with a double and two singles. He also scored two runs.
Jaydon Burkett was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Trey Martinez went 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Camron Vega and Trace Fox both had one hit, one RBI and one run scored, and Nick Salazar had a hit and drove in a run.
Caleb Deleon and Victor Gonzales also had RBIs for the Trojans.
Lazzaro Garcia pitched a complete game to pick up the win. He allowed just two runs on two hits and struck out 12 Sandcrabs on his way to capturing the victory.
The Trojans then routed Miller, scoring at least three runs in all five innings of the win. They led 3-0 after one, 7-0 after two, 10-0 after three, 13-2 after four, and then scored three times in the fifth.
Garcia and Martinez were the offensive stars of the contest. Garcia went 4 for 4 with three doubles and a triple, drove in five and scored four runs, while Martinez hit a pair of dingers, drove in six runs and scored twice during his 3-for-3 performance at the dish.
Burkett drove in two and scored twice, while his twin brother, Aydon, had a single and an RBI.
V. Gonzales also had a single and an RBI. Deleon went 2 for 4 and scored twice and C. Gonzales had a double and scored a run.
Darion Perez and Trey Lovato both had one hit and scored twice.
The win went to Martinez. He surrendered just one hit during his three shutout innings on the mound. He struck out four Bucs and didn’t allow a walk.
