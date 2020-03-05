KINGSVILLE – The Beeville Trojan boys basketball team wrapped up its season Feb. 18 with a road loss in Kingsville, falling to the Brahmas 57-53 at the Gomez Sports Complex.
With the loss, the Trojans finished the season with a 14-21 overall mark, including a 6-8 mark in District 31-4A play.
“We used the preseason games to figure out lineups and teach them new offensive and defensive schemes, then once we started district, I felt we had opportunities to win every district game,” said first-year Trojan coach Mark Belford when asked for his assessment of the season.
“I am very proud of what the student-athletes and the assistant coaches (Jordan) Gonzales, (Julian) Charles and (Charles) Camacho accomplished this year.”
He added that he is looking forward to what the future holds for the program.
“Next season, we will have a lot more experience returning and we are looking forward to playing even faster. With out first offseason with these student-athletes and summer workouts, the future is bright here for Beeville Trojans basketball.”
In the finale, the Trojans jumped in front in the first quarter, but the hosts rallied to take control over the second and third quarters.
Beeville led 18-13 after one quarter, but the Brahmas outscored the Trojans 19-6 in the second quarter and then 19-5 in the third quarter to carry a 51-29 into the final period.
The Trojans tried to rally in that final quarter, but came up four points short.
Seth Gomez carried the scoring load, finishing with 27 points, which included 15 on five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Matthew Gomez added 11 points, while Joseph Hale scored eight points.
Sinton 74, Beeville 50
Sinton eliminated Beeville from playoff contention on Feb. 14, handing the Trojans a loss at Sam May Gym.
The Pirates led by five after one quarter, but opened that advantage up to 14 by halftime, 34-20. They then led 56-27 after three quarters.
Victor Gonzales poured in 16 points to lead Beeville in the loss.
S. Gomez added 10 points, while Gabe Carranco had nine points and Lazzaro Garcia had eight points. M. Gomez chipped in seven points.