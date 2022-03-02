For the Beeville boys basketball team, the regular season finale against Sinton was a playoff game.
The Trojans were playing for the right to keep their season alive.
It was a win-or-go-home scenario and the atmosphere inside Marion B. Horton Gymnasium reflected that.
The Trojans came up short, falling to the Pirates 51-49 in a back-and-forth affair.
“We gave a lot of effort, you know, gave ourselves opportunities,” said Trojan coach Mark Belford. “It was, when the ball was dead you know, being able to come up and make free throws
“ I think that really kind of haunted us there at the end.”
The struggles at the free-throw line were especially evident in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans outscored Sinton in the period, but converted just three times in eight attempts at the charity stripe.
Sinton, meanwhile, was 6 of 7 at the line with Triston Handson making all six of his attempts, including the game-winning free throws with just six seconds left in the contest.
For the game, Beeville 8 of 17 at the line (47.1%), while Sinton went 13 of 20 (65.0%)
Beeville, in the fourth, had twice led by four points, but saw those leads evaporate both times.
In the final minute with the game tied, the Trojans had the ball, but came up empty on the possession.
Handson, on Sinton’s next possession, drew a foul and converted on both attempts at the line to seal the win.
Sinton led 11-10 after one quarter, but Beeville took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
The Pirates took the lead in the third and pushed it out to 10 points, but the Trojans rallied back into behind a 10-0 run to tie it.
Neither team led by more than four after that.
Lazzaro Garcia finished as Beeville’s leading scorer in the loss, scoring 13 points.
Jo’sean Dembo tallied nine points, while Caleb Washington poured in nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Andrew Reven added eight points to the cause.
The loss eliminated the Trojans from playoff contention, dropping them into fifth place in the 26-4A standings.
Beeville finished the year 17-17 overall and 3-9 in district play.
“If you go back and you look at the scores, in every game, nobody played any teams the way that we played, whether it was West Oso, Miller, it didn’t matter,” Belford said, reflecting on the season.
“We always had a chance to win games. It’s just being able to play all four quarters and we’ll get over that part.”
Beeville 49, Ingleside 46
Behind a game-best 16 points from Garcia, the Trojans avenged a Jan. 18 home loss to the Mustangs with a win in Ingleside.
Beeville carried a two-point lead into the second quarter, 12-10, and led by the same margin at halftime after both teams scored six in the second quarter.
Another stalemate in the third, 19-19, allowed the Trojans to take a 37-35 lead into the final period, where the Trojans outscored Ingleside 12-11.
Victor Gonzales poured in nine points, all in the second half.
Reven and Angel Alba both scored seven points for the Trojans, while Dembo contributed six points.
